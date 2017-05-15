Jayson Negron: Relatives Of Connecticut Teen Claim Video Of Shooting Proves Bridgeport Police Are Lying

Jayson Negron, 15, was killed by Bridgeport, Connecticut police officer James Boulay on May 9. Negron and a friend were joy-riding in a stolen car and allegedly rammed a law enforcement officer. The teenager was shot and died at the scene. His family claims video footage of the incident proves Jayson was handcuffed and then left on the street to die.

The family of Jayson Negron maintains the graphic video proves Bridgeport police officials are lying about what happened to the teenager. Giovanni Rivera, Jayson’s cousin, posted the now viral video to the internet. Rivera said his cousin’s body was allegedly left uncovered on the street for hours after the fatal incident and claimed he was shot in the head.

The Jayson Negron video cuts away from the scene for a moment and when the crime scene comes back into view the teenager’s head appears to be pointing in a different direction. The Bridgeport medical examiner has determined the accused car thief died of gunshot wounds to the chest.

Connecticut police officials have now confirmed having watched the Jayson Negron video footage posted online by Giovanni Rivera. Julian Fyffe, 21, was the passenger in the stolen car that hit a Bridgeport police officer. Fyffe was also shot but survived his gunshot wounds.

15-year-old #JaysonNegron was left handcuffed by police to die on the street. They never even called an ambulance https://t.co/LxWJkJxbqQ — Laura Miers (@LauraMiers) May 15, 2017

In the cellphone video Jayson Negron appears to be handcuffed with his arms behind him. The 15-year-old Bridgeport teenager does not appear to be moving in the shaky video footage. It is not yet clear how Negron’s cousin came in possession of the video.

“If that crucial part of the story is a lie, everything else is up for question,” Rivera said during an interview with the Hartford Courant. “This is a nightmare. Bridgeport PD told my family they shot Jayson in the head and was dead on scene this video clearly shows otherwise,” he continued on Twitter. “They left my baby cousin on the ground to die.”

Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez told the media Jayson Negron’s body remained on the ground on Fairfield Avenue for several hours for the purpose of evidence gathering. Chief Perez also said he was not permitted to cover the body with a sheet because doing so could disturb evidence.

WARNING: Graphic Content Video

This is a nightmare.. Bridgeport PD told my family they shot Jayson in the head and was dead on scene this video clearly shows other wise pic.twitter.com/pvYaI5EieN — Giovanni Rivera (@ftwgiovanni) May 12, 2017

The Connecticut law enforcement official learned only later that Negron’s body could have had a sheet placed over it without disrupting evidence collection by crime scene investigators. The Bridgeport police chief told the Connecticut Post medical personnel arrived at the scene “relatively quickly,” but did not know the specific time of their arrival during the interview.

“The callous disregard that Bridgeport police officers showed for Jayson Negron during his last moments of life is unacceptable,” ACLU Executive Director David McGuire said. “Their behavior was outside the realms of human decency and democracy.”

Vigil for 16 year old Jayson Negron who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Bridgeport on Tuesday. #Fox61 pic.twitter.com/zpH4zc1syx — Ike Ejiochi (@IkeEjiochi) May 10, 2017

Bridgeport police officer James Boulay, 30, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the fatal shooting investigation. Boulay has no prior disciplinary record with the department.

Julian Fyffe’s attorney, Michael Stratton, said there is no evidence the car his client and Jayson Negron were driving was stolen. The lawyer also maintains there is no proof drugs or weapons were found on either of the two accused car thieves.

“Julian was shot twice after Jayson was shot. 3 bullets,” Fyffe’s attorney tweeted.

Michael Stratton also stated on social media surveillance video from Walgreens has been turned over to the Bridgeport police but has not been shared with the public. He also claims police officials have instructed store employees they should not speak with anyone but law enforcement investigators about the case. Stratton used the hashtag #thinbluelies at the end of many of his tweets about the Jayson Negron fatal police shooting.

“Police cannot declare someone dead at the scene,” Julian Fyffe’s attorney told the Daily Mail. “You need a doctor or medical examiner. [Police] have no legal right or expertise, nonetheless that’s what happened here. They not only declared him dead, they made sure he was dead by not getting him medical care as he lay handcuffed on the ground.”

On a GoFundMe page created by an individual noted as being a relative of Jayson Negron, the teen was described as having a “heart of gold.” The page creator went on to say “no party was a party unless Jay was in it.”

Jayson Negron was completing his sophomore at Bunnell High School in Stratford, Connecticut.

[Featured Image by Prath/Shutterstock]