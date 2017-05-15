Tamar Braxton Hints Adrienne Bailon Feud Influenced New Music, Dishes On New Talk Show

Tamar Braxton is dishing on her upcoming new talk show and revealing how her recent dramas have influenced her new music.

Tamar opened up about what she has in store for fans in a new interview, revealing that her much-anticipated talk show with Steve Harvey — which the duo announced shortly after Braxton was fired from The Real last year — is still very much in the pipeline.

“[It’s] definitely happening” Tamar told Billboard when asked about the talk show thought to be titled The Tamar Braxton Show.

The Braxton Family Values star also revealed how her past dramas have influenced her upcoming new album.

Although Braxton didn’t go into specifics, she appeared to hint that her feud with her former co-stars over at The Real, including Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Tamera Mowry-Housley, may find its way into her album after previously teasing that the drama may have served as her inspiration earlier this year.

“This will be the first time you see an X-ray vision of Tamar and everything I’ve been through,” Braxton said of her new album.

She also referred beyond her feud to suggest that her family drama will also play a big part in her new music in a similar vein to the raw single “My Man,” which Braxton wrote from the perspective of her mom after her dad had an affair.

“It just rolled out of me,” Tamar said of “My Man,” which she dropped earlier this month. “I wanted to channel my mother and say the things she probably should have said then.”

Although Braxton didn’t dish any further on her feud with her Real co-stars, the hint that fans will get a raw look at Tamar with her new album comes shortly after Page Six reported that things still aren’t great between Braxton and her former co-stars at the daytime talk show.

Almost exactly a year after it was revealed that Tamar Braxton had been fired, a source claimed that Loni intentionally kept her distance from Tamar after the group found themselves at the 2017 Daytime Emmys, where they were collectively nominated for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts after Braxton vowed to attend despite the feud drama.

“Loni hasn’t seen or spoken to Tamar since she implied Loni got her fired. Loni’s seats were right next to Tamar and [sister] Toni Braxton,” a source told the site amid their months long feud over The Real. “Loni was so upset that she stayed in the green room until it was time to present.”

However, a second source denied reports claiming Love stayed away from Braxton due to their feud, instead claiming that she “stayed in the green room because she was comfortable” and “was not trying to stay away from Tamar or anybody else.”

Notably, both Loni and Adrienne discussed being at the award show with Tamar after almost a year of drama and shade between the group on the red carpet, where both made it clear that they’re no longer friends with Braxton.

“She’s invited to come… There’s no reason for her not to come,” Loni said of Tamar on the red carpet before the show when asked by HipHollywood if things could get awkward if the two ran into each other, joking “all bets are off once we win.”

Adrienne also spoke about Tamar to the site on the red carpet, confirming that her friendship with Tamar is now over. She also seemingly denied that she and the reality star are still feuding after Braxton threw a whole lot of shade in Adrienne’s direction in the wake of her firing.

“It goes back to having peace,” Adrienne said when asked about potentially running into Tamar at the award show. “We’re proud of the show that we created and I think that’s what it’s about.”

What do you think of Tamar Braxton’s hint that her drama with Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, and their fellow Real co-stars could play a part in her new music?

