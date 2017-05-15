Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Is Officially A Teenager, And She Looks Just Like Her Mom

This year’s Mother’s Day was very special for Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex-husband Chris Martin for three reasons.

Apart from being honored on this day as a proud mother-of-two, Sunday was also special for Gwyneth Paltrow because her daughter, Apple, celebrated her 13th birthday that day, and also because the Sliding Doors actress officially became the mom of a teenager!

And since this is 2017 – where no special day goes without being documented on social media – Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram to share a photo of Apple, who looks just like a little doppelganger of her 44-year-old mother.

In the caption, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed a quirky nickname for Apple, who officially became a teenager on Sunday. Calling her 13-year-old daughter “schnapps,” the actress wrote that Apple “lights up every room, my heart, the world.”

Gwyneth Paltrow also shared a family Boomerang (albeit not so “family” considering that Paltrow and Chris Martin split after ten years of marriage) showing herself, Apple, Chris Martin, and their 11-year-old son, Moses.

Describing her daughter as “a gorgeous human” in the caption to the photo, Gwyneth Paltrow certainly complimented her own looks, because Apple looks like a carbon copy of her mother.

Although both Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have moved on in their personal lives after their split in 2014, the proud mom and dad looked all smiles with their two kids on the Boomerang.

For the special occasion, Gwyneth Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin took Moses and the birthday girl, Apple, to the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles.

On the family Boomerang, Chris Martin is seen hugging Apple, while his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow wrapped her arm around Moses. The Boomerang has such good vibes because the duo have remained good friends after their split in 2014.

Last year, Gwyneth Paltrow opened up to Marie Claire Australia that she and the Coldplay frontman are “better as friends” than they were married, according to the Mirror.

“We are very close and supportive of one another.”

Gwyneth Paltrow moved on from Chris Martin several months after they made their divorce official. The actress has been dating Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk since 2014, while the Coldplay frontman is currently dating actress girlfriend Annabelle Wallis.

Best Apple's birthday/Mother's Day EVER at the @museumoficecream ????????????@autumncomm SO FUN #goopgo #dtla A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 14, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

On March 1, one day before Chris Martin’s 40th birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her boyfriend Falchuk’s 45th birthday. That same day, the duo made their romance Instagram-official with a snap showing the couple in a dark-wood clad room.

Happy birthday, handsome A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Mar 1, 2017 at 5:55pm PST

Gwyneth Paltrow didn’t forget about the father of her kids the next day, as she took to Instagram to share a happy family photo with Chris Martin and their two kids. In the caption, Paltrow called Martin “the best daddy in the world,” and added that “we love you so much.”

In the same interview with Marie Claire last year, Gwyneth Paltrow said she and her ex-husband Chris Martin are “still a family.”

“It’s like we are still a family, but not a couple.”

Gwyneth Paltrow also spoke about raising her kids in her last year’s interview with Harper’s Bazaar. The actress opened up about how her own upbringing by her parents influenced her raising of Apple and Moses.

“I actually don’t need to encourage her to take risks. She likes to push herself; she wants to see how far she can get.”

Saying that her dad taught her and her brother “the skills to be grown-ups” as well as the “curiosity to ask the right questions,” Gwyneth Paltrow admitted that it’s “really inspiring” to be raising Apple.

But things might get a little out of hand for Gwyneth Paltrow soon, as Apple has just become a teenager, and could soon enter the phase in every teenager’s life when they argue with their parents.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]