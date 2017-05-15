Kourtney Kardashian made it clear to Scott Disick during last night’s new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that they are never, ever getting back together.

While the former couple has seemingly sparked rumors of a potential reconciliation several times in the year and a half since they called it quits, Kourtney Kardashian has now shot down the possibility of a reunion.

As fans saw during last night’s episode of her family’s long-running reality show, Kourtney Kardashian was highly upset to find out that her former boyfriend, the father of her three children, had brought a woman with him to Costa Rica for the Kardashian’s family vacation.

“On a family vacation, don’t you think it’s inappropriate and disrespectful?” Kourtney Kardashian demanded after learning the news, via People Magazine. “To me, to your kids and to all my family? There’s a level of respect and appropriateness that should just be known, but apparently it’s not.”

Kourtney Kardashian shares three children with Disick, seven-year-old Mason, four-year-old Penelope, and two-year-old Reign, and in an effort to stay friendly with her ex-boyfriend, she invited him to Costa Rica with her family.

In response to Kourtney Kardashian’s comments, Disick said he “did something wrong — as always,” but Kourtney Kardashian wasn’t about to allow him to play the victim.

“You had your chance. I thought we were spending our whole lives together, and I’ve done everything I can,” she explained.

Later on during Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian sat down with Disick to inform him once again that they needed to “move on.”

“Perfect!” he sarcastically responded.

“I think the moral of the story is we are never getting back together,” Kourtney Kardashian continued.

“After everything that’s happened here in Costa Rica, Scott knows that it’s done,” Kourtney Kardashian said later. “But just saying those words lets both of us move on. It’s done.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dated for nine years before calling it quits in July 2015 after Disick was spotted spending time and getting cozy with his former girlfriend, stylist Chloe Bartoli, in the South of France. At the time of the former couple’s outing, Kardashian was in Los Angeles with her and Disick’s three children, the youngest of which was just seven-months-old.

Since her split from Scott Disick in 2015, Kourtney Kardashian has been linked to a number of men, including Justin Bieber, Quincy Brown, and Younes Bendjima. However, it is Bendjima, a former boxer and model, who the reality star and mother of three has been spending the majority of her time with in recent weeks.

“[Younes Bendjima is] really very different from anyone [Kourtney Kardashian’s] ever dated. Younes may be younger than Kourtney, but he’s extremely mature for his age,” a source recently told Hollywood Life. “He’s grounded, worldly, sophisticated and authentic. He’s a dynamic person. Younes is not into playing games, he’s solid and this is what Kourtney is really attracted to. They have become really close friends over the past year and are very similar in may ways.”

According to the report, Younes Bendjima has great family values and has a wonderful relationship with his mother and the rest of his family. He’s also said to be “charismatic” and “humble.”

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and their family, including their three young children, tune into new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13 on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

