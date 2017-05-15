Who Is Dean Unglert Of ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ 2017 Season With Rachel Lindsay?

Dean Unglert is one of the men who will get to know Rachel Lindsay this spring on ABC’s The Bachelorette 2017 season. Viewers got to see a bit of this particular suitor during Nick Viall’s “After the Final Rose” special after the Bachelor finale, and gossip guru Reality Steve’s spoilers indicate that he may be in the mix of things for a while. What do Bachelorette fans need to know about this bachelor of Lindsay’s for Season 13?

Reality Steve’s spoilers detail that Dean Unglert is 26-years-old and originally from Aspen, Colorado. Rachel Lindsay’s suitor now lives in Los Angeles, California, where he works as a recruiter for a tech company. He went to University of Colorado Colorado Springs and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business administration and management.

As for that first introduction between Rachel and Dean during the “ATFR,” viewers may remember that Unglert caused a fair amount of buzz with a comment he made to Lindsay at the time. Bustle details that this Bachelorette suitor decided to go with a memorable line as he stepped up to meet Rachel, telling her that he was “ready to go black” and never go back. Lindsay laughed off the comment, but it definitely raised eyebrows among many on social media.

Me, @jenniferjoyyy3, and #nala are having zero fun in in Nebraska. Can I go back to work please? #psyche #imwearingsunscreen A post shared by Dean Unglert (@deanie_babies) on Aug 7, 2014 at 5:10pm PDT

Will Unglert’s controversial comment end up coming back to bite him when it comes to trying to snag Lindsay’s final rose? According to Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers, it seems that Rachel must not have been terribly offended by it, as Dean is said to make it through quite a few rose ceremonies. Bachelorette viewers will be curious to see Rachel and Dean interact as the new season gets going to see what Unglert’s personality is really like.

In terms of background, Ok! Here’s the Situation shared some additional information on Unglert. It seems that Dean’s mother passed away in 2006 after battling cancer. He has a father named Chip, a sister named Skye, and two brothers, Ross and Brad. This Bachelorette contender seems to love dogs, and his Instagram is plastered with a sweet canine of his named Nala.

This Bachelorette contender did run into a bit of trouble when he was 19, as he was arrested for underage drinking in December 2010, reports Radar Online. Granted, this isn’t the type of offense that is necessarily unique when it comes to “Bachelor Nation” contestants, as many others have had similar issues in their backgrounds.

Based on Dean’s Instagram page, Unglert has a wild sense of humor, is athletic and adventurous, and loves spending time with his friends. So far, he seems to have a very outgoing personality, and many would bet that if he doesn’t earn Rachel Lindsay’s final rose on this spring’s Bachelorette, he’s practically guaranteed to head over to Bachelor in Paradise over the summer.

???? she's got lips that taste like sweet red wine ???? #savetheelephants #bbw A post shared by Dean Unglert (@deanie_babies) on Jun 12, 2016 at 5:36pm PDT

Looking at Unglert’s LinkedIn page, it seems that he’s relatively new to living in California. In fact, Reality Steve recently revealed that not only is Dean living in California, but he’s also apparently living next door to some “Bachelor Nation” alums: Jef Holm, Chase McNary, and Robby Hayes, as all three guys are sharing a place now.

That tidbit will surely make some viewers suspicious of Dean’s motives in joining The Bachelorette if words spreads about his living situation. Viewers will remember Jef from Emily Maynard’s season, and both Chase and Robby were on JoJo Fletcher’s Bachelorette outing. There is also a fair amount of buzz that those guys may end up in Mexico this summer for Bachelor in Paradise, and this living situation just amplifies the likelihood that Unglert may well be there as well if he doesn’t get Rachel’s final rose.

What will viewers think of Dean Unglert this spring on ABC’s The Bachelorette 2017 season? Is it possible that he might manage to get Rachel Lindsay’s final rose?

[Featured Image by Dean Unglert/Instagram]