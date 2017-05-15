Leah Messer may be caught up in the midst of rumors claiming she and her former husband, Jeremy Calvert, may be getting back together but online, she’s focused on her kids.

After an outing with Calvert weeks ago, Leah Messer began facing rumors of a reunion with her newly-single ex-husband but after seemingly shutting down the reports a short time later, she has been sharing post after post about her three children.

“It’s the simple things in life that truly matter!” Leah Messer wrote in the caption of a photo of herself and the four-year-old daughter she shares with Calvert, Adalynn Faith.

Days later, Leah Messer shared another photo of her daughter Adalynn alongside her twin sisters, seven-year-old Ali and Aleeah Simms.

“A perfect day with these gorgeous ladies! Watching them sleep so peacefully melts my heart!” Leah Messer wrote on Monday morning, May 15.

Leah Messer shares her older girls with first husband Corey Simms. Messer and Simms tied the knot in 2010, one year after the twins were born, but called it quits on their marriage just months later after Messer admitted to cheating on Simms with her ex-boyfriend just days before their wedding. In the years since, Simms has married Miranda Patterson and the couple shares one child together, daughter Remington Monroe Simms.

A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on May 15, 2017 at 3:59am PDT

As for her relationship with Jeremy Calvert, Leah Messer’s second marriage also ended in divorce.

In late 2014, after less than three years of marriage, Leah Messer was accused of cheating on Jeremy Calvert with her former boyfriend (the same man she cheated on Simms with) and right away, Calvert announced plans for divorce.

While Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert appeared to be trying to work through their issues in the months that followed, they ultimately parted ways and in June 2015, their divorce was finalized.

After the end of their relationship, Calvert began dating Brooke Wehr and at the end of last year, while vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland, they became engaged.

Although Calvert and Wehr planned to get married not long ago, their relationship has since come to an end and for months, numerous allegations of cheating have been made. That said, Calvert and Messer don’t appear to have any plans to get back together. Instead, they are remaining civil with one another for the sake of their young child.

Following the reunion rumors, Calvert spoke to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup about his time with Leah Messer.

“This past weekend, I went to the bar by myself because basically everyone in town was at a concert that was going on in Charleston,” Calvert explained. “After the concert, everyone started coming into the bar including my friends and Leah and her friends. It wasn’t planned or anything, it just happened we went to the same place. So everyone told us to take a picture together. So we did and we posted it.”

“I was single, so I didn’t see anything wrong with taking an innocent photo with my ex-wife,” he continued. “We have a child together, and we’re not going to start screaming at each other or anything. We get along and we act like mature adults for our kid.”

A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Apr 28, 2017 at 11:51pm PDT

“Me and [Leah Messer] are not back together, we’re strictly friends,” he added. “If I run into my ex-wife, we’re going to act like mature adults for the sake of our child.”

After her marriage to Calvert ended, Leah Messer was linked to T.R. Dues for several months before confirming she was single on Twitter.

[Featured Image by MTV]