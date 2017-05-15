Katie Holmes Shares Adorable Suri Cruise Photos On Mother’s Day

Katie Holmes may be a single mother raising her daughter Suri Cruise all alone, but this could soon change. But no, not because Tom Cruise is coming back and is ready to see his daughter for the first time in three years.

Katie Holmes has fueled dating rumors with Jamie Foxx once again after meeting up with the Django Unchained actor at a hotel in Paris.

Katie Holmes celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday by sharing a series of adorable snaps showing her only daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise, with whom she had been married for six years before filing for divorce.

In one of the Instagram photos, 38-year-old Katie Holmes is seen in an elegant dress standing next to Suri Cruise. In the second snap, the actress is pictured kissing her daughter’s little elbow while the 11-year-old is sleeping adorably.

Interestingly, Tom Cruise – who reportedly hasn’t spoken or seen his daughter Suri Cruise in more than three years – was also in Paris at the time of the rumored date between Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, and was even “just a few blocks” from their hotel, shooting the new Mission Impossible film, according to People magazine.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx first ignited dating rumors back in 2013, the year after Holmes filed for divorce from Tom Cruise, who reportedly refuses to see their daughter Suri Cruise due to the worrisome influence of the Church of Scientology on him.

It’s unclear if Suri Cruise made the trip to Paris with her mom to meet with Jamie Foxx, who from the looks of it could become Suri’s stepdad, and it’s unclear if the two snaps shared on Mother’s Day were actually taken that day or they were uploaded from Katie Holmes’s phone gallery.

Katie Holmes reportedly met with Jamie Foxx in Paris after arriving on Sunday in the French capital, where the 49-year-old actor is shooting his new Robin Hood movie.

While it’s unclear if Tom Cruise is aware of the rumored romance between Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, the biological father of Suri Cruise could even have ran into Foxx a few times in Paris, as both Jamie and Tom are filming Robin Hood and Mission Impossible films, respectively, just a few blocks away from one another.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have reportedly been casually spending time together for years, while neither the mother of Suri Cruise nor the Django Unchained actor have never confirmed their romance.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were recently seen in a restaurant on a rumored date and there’s speculation that they spend time every week together.

While it’s unclear whether or nor Jamie Foxx has met Suri Cruise in person, it looks like he and Katie Holmes are getting very serious. Foxx has never been married, and has previously dated Olivia Munn and Lil’ Kim.

Both Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are known to be notoriously private celebrities, but it’s not the first time the two have been spotted together.

Happy Mother's Day!!!!! #blessed ???????????????????? @georginachapmanmarchesa A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on May 14, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

During Katie Holmes’s stay in Paris, she reportedly visited Jamie Foxx on the set at Luc Besson’s studio, Cité du Cinemas. The duo then reportedly spent the day together, making stops at a local bookstore and a sandwich shop, according to Just Jared.

#happymothersday ???????????????????????? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on May 14, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

E! News broke the news last year, suggesting that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been dating for years.

The publication suggested that their romance was “not a secret among their friends” though both Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have never openly addressed their romance.

Jamie Foxx’s Robin Hood film hits theaters in March 2018, while Tom Cruise’s new Mission Impossible flick opens in July 2018.

[Featured Image by Jackson Lee/AP Images]