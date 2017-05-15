Maksim Chmerkovskiy Says Normani Kordei Will Win ‘DWTS,’ Gushes Over Peta Murgatroyd

Dancing With The Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy is revealing that he thinks Normani Kordei will go home the big winner of Season 24 while also gushing over fiancee and mom to his 4-month-old son Shai, Peta Murgatroyd, on her first Mother’s Day.

Maksim made the big confession that he believes Normani will take home the prestigious DWTS mirror ball trophy this year in a new interview, as Chmerkovskiy admitted that winning the ABC show isn’t just about a celebrities dancing talent and that they have to have the “whole appeal” in order to be crowned the champion.

“You know we look at our elimination and clearly it’s not only about dance, it’s about the whole appeal,” Chmerkovskiy told Entertainment Tonight, referring to his and partner Heather Morris’s early elimination last month which came as a huge shock to fans after many DWTS viewers believed the duo would win the whole competition.

“I think that overall, Normani has, like, a full package,” Maksim continued of why he thinks Fifth Harmony star Normani Kordei and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy – who just so happened to be Maksim’s brother – will win DWTS this year. “Fan base and dancing and the personality and everything that Dancing With the Stars champions are sort of supposed to look like,” Chmerkovskiy said.

Maksim made it pretty clear that he wasn’t too pleased to see Heather go home so early after the couple were eliminated in eighth place last month, admitting following what has since been described as one of the most shocking eliminations in Dancing With the Stars’ history that that he was “p***ed” he and Morris didn’t make it further in the competition.

But it looks like the professional dancer is now over the DWTS drama, as it certainly wasn’t just Normani who Maksim was gushing over while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Steve Irwin Gala in California on May 13, as Chmerkovskiy walked the red carpet with fiancee Peta who celebrated her very first Mother’s Day on May 14.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy gushed that Peta is “deserving of every flower on the Earth,” while revealing that he’s seen the professional dancer transform into a new woman since welcoming their first child into the world back in January.

“It’s an amazing process to see, [Peta] is not the same person that she was three or four months ago,” Maksim told the outlet of his fellow dancer. “That was an incredible transformation and I was thinking about it today actually, it just hit me that tomorrow will be your first Mother’s Day ever,” Chmerkovskiy then told Peta, who was by his side.

Maksim later posted a sweet photo of Murgatroyd and their son Shai to Instagram to celebrate Peta’s first official Mother’s Day, which Chmerkovskiy captioned, “Happy 1st official Mother’s Day my love.”

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd sweet celebrations together came shortly after the couple suffered a scary run-in with an intruder at their home in Los Angeles the night Makism and Heather were eliminated from Dancing With the Stars last month.

According to People, an intruder attempted to break into the Maksim and Peta’s home on April 24 and police arrived to settle what was described as a “civil dispute.”

Fortunately, Maksim, Peta and little Shai were all unharmed following the scary intruder incident, though Chmerkovskiy skipped out on DWTS elimination interviews with his dancing partner Heather the morning after the incident to stay by Peta and their son’s side.

“Early this morning, there was a trespasser who attempted to break into our home,” Chmerkovskiy, told People in a statement at the time. “The LAPD responded and my family and I are all okay,” Maksim confirmed.

What do you think of Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s confession that he believes Normani Kordei will win Dancing With the Stars Season 24 amid his very sweet words for fiancee Peta Murgatroyd?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]