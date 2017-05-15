Catelynn Lowell confirmed her desire for more kids with husband Tyler Baltierra during an episode of Reality Life with Kate Casey last week.

While chatting with the podcast host, the Teen Mom OG star said that she does want to expand her family at some point. However, when it comes to when she will get pregnant, she is a bit hesitant to commit due to her past struggles with postpartum depression.

“Believe me, I want another baby, too,” Catelynn Lowell explained to Kate Casey, according to a report by People Magazine. “I think struggling with postpartum and it being so severe … it’s kind of scary for me, in a way. That definitely deters me a little bit from wanting another child.”

Catelynn Lowell suffered from postpartum depression after the birth of her second child, two-year-old daughter, Nova, in January 2015, and ultimately sought treatment for issues of anxiety and depression in an Arizona rehab facility. As fans will recall, Lowell’s journey to rehab was chronicled during a previous season of Teen Mom OG.

“I keep telling myself that whenever [I get pregnant], because it will eventually, you just have to have that support system,” she said of Baltierra and her parents. “We definitely want more kids, it’s just when … I don’t know.”

When Catelynn Lowell opted to enter treatment in 2016, Tyler Baltierra was extremely supportive of her decision to be proactive about her mental health over one year after Nova’s birth.

“I never struggled with depression or anxiety before I ever got pregnant with [Carly],” Catelynn Lowell continued. “Now, after Carly, a few years later, I had my first ever, severe panic attack and depression. And then after that fact, I struggled with it for years and then I had Nova.”

As fans recently saw on Teen Mom OG, Tyler Baltierra said he would like to have a baby boy by next year. Meanwhile, Catelynn Lowell, who seemed to be overwhelmed by the idea, told him, “I’m not sure if I want a big family or not.”

Catelynn Lowell’s mother-in-law, Kim, also seemed unsure about Baltierra’s plans for more children in the coming months and encouraged her son to take Lowell’s emotional state into account before making any sudden moves.

“Don’t have one until she’s ready,” Kim recommended. “Because mom’s are the one’s that really do everything, let’s face it.”

Days after Catelynn Lowell’s podcast interview, Farrah Abraham spoke out about her co-stars’ desires to have more children as Teen Mom OG continues.

“It’s what they welcome in their lives,” she said while chatting with Hollywood Life on May 12. “Maybe they feel comfortable and they’re satisfied with where they are and then they want to do that. I don’t feel like while I’m filming Teen Mom that I should ‘pro-create.’ Some people, that’s just what they believe in and they’ll just keep popping out kiddos.”

Farrah Abraham went on to reveal that she feels her co-stars, including Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout, are jealousy.

“I think it’s just their inner hatred towards themselves, but I don’t need to contribute or be friends. It’s like high school. I don’t aspire to talk to people like that or have people like that around me,” she explained.

To see more of Catelynn Lowell and her co-stars, including Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Farrah Abraham, and Maci Bookout, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 6B

