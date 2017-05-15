Tyga Reunites With Blac Chyna Thanks To Kylie Jenner — Trying To Make Kylie Jealous?

Tyga has reportedly buried the hatchet with Blac Chyna following his split with Kylie Jenner.

Sources claim that Tyga has rekindled his friendship with his ex Chyna because he sees her as the ideal person to turn his sorrows to in the wake of his heartbreak over Kylie and Travis Scott’s newly-minted relationship.

“Tyga and Chyna are talking a lot right now, they’ve become much closer since he split from Kylie,” an insider said.

The fact that Tyga and Blac Chyna are getting chummy again is nothing short of surprising considering the dissing and fighting they’ve been engaging in since their split in 2012. There’s nothing romantic about the rekindled friendship, however. In fact, Blac has reason to suspect that her ex-boyfriend is just using her to make Kylie jealous.

“Chyna was furious at him for a while because she felt he wasn’t pulling his weight as a dad because he was behind on child support payments,” the source adds. “That being said, Tyga has really stepped up to the plate recently and Chyna’s hoping he’s turned a corner — although she doesn’t fully trust him yet. Tyga’s trying really hard to mend bridges. He’s being super nice to his ex, making public displays of affection over social media, and liking all her photos. However, Chyna can’t help but think that his timing is a little convenient.”

The complicated tangle that is Tyga, Kylie Jenner, and Blac Chyna

As those who have been keeping up with the Kardashians (so to speak) already know by now, the relationship between Tyga, Kylie, and Blac is typically a Gordian knot. Tyga has fathered a child named King Cairo with Blac Chyna in 2012, just before things before them turned south. Before long, the “King Crimson” rapper hooked up with Kylie Jenner, the younger sister of Blac Chyna’s former bestfriend, Kim Kardashian.

As if Tyga and Ms. Jenner’s romance didn’t complicate things enough, Chyna hooked up with Kim and Kylie’s older brother Rob Kardashian. Blac and Rob eventually got engaged and had a baby daughter. Meanwhile, Tyga and Chyna’s relationship went from bad to worse when the American rapper, who has built a reputation for partying and fostering an exorbitant lifestyle, fell behind on his child support obligations to their son. The former exotic dancer didn’t take it lying down, either, as she took to Snapchat to put the father of her child on blast, even going so far as to call him a “deadbeat.”

So it came as a surprise to everybody when Miami.com reports that Blac Chyna and Tyga have been seen partying in the same nightclub over the weekend. They arrived separately at the venue so there’s no reason to assume that the two are getting romantically involved again. According to sources, they saw Tyga looking up at Chyna while she was at the skybox before the two smiled and waved at each other.

Tyga & Blac Chyna Party The Night Away At Same Club In Miami- Are They Back On?(via @HollywoodLife) https://t.co/NAg4KKivVR — TMZ (@TMZ) May 3, 2017

Tyga’s efforts at bridging the gap between him and Chyna is nothing short of commendable. After all, their relationship as co-parents can only be beneficial to their child King Cairo. The only problem is that Tyga’s gestures, which include liking Chyna’s sexy Instagram photos, seem a little contrived and conspicuous. It’s so obvious that one can’t help entertain the notion that he’s just doing it to make Kylie Jenner jealous on account of her romance with Travis Scott. The fact that he recently recorded a diss track on Kylie seems to support this. In this light, it’s hard to blame Chyna for being a little wary of Tyga’s friendly overtures. She might even be a little hurt by it since it gives off the vibe that he is just using her to get under Kylie Jenner’s skin.

Kylie Jenner throws major shade towards her ex, Tyga. ????????#AllThatHH pic.twitter.com/PXYN37eC7q — Your Music Plug ???? (@AllThatHH) May 14, 2017

That said, do you think Tyga and Blac Chyna’s relationship is turning for the better in spite of the curious situation with Kylie Jenner? Share your thoughts below.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola & Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]