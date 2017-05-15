‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 24 Semifinal: Week 9 ‘DWTS’ Elimination Odds For Each Couple

Week 9 of Dancing with the Stars will take place this evening as the final four contestants battle it out in the semifinal round of Season 24 competition. Yes it’s hard to believe, but we are just one week away from another Dancing With the Stars season coming to a conclusion.

Many fans were shocked last week to see Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess get eliminated from the competition last week, and some of the comments by the judges still aren’t sitting well with Bolton’s fan base.

“I feel like I need to take a shower. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba said. It was kind of raunchy. I mean, you guys looked amazing and very sexy, and I loved the high concept — it was very clean and pristine. And I felt like Bonner you didn’t pop as much as I needed you to pop next to these two booty-popping — but you didn’t booty-pop, I noticed that … a lot, but not quite enough Bonner from you”

With Bolton’s elimination, the semi-finals will contain two of the favorites as well as two of the early heavy underdogs battling it out for the 2017 Dancing with the Stars championship.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, when season 24 of Dancing With the Stars began nearly two months ago, NFL star Rashad Jennings and former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross were both expected to make early exits from this season’s DWTS competition according to Las Vegas odds makers. Well, both of these athletes have proved the oddsmakers wrong as they now have a shot to advance to the finals next week.

On the other hand, Olympic champion Simone Biles and singer Normani Kordei we’re both among the early favorites to capture the Season 24 Dancing With the Stars title. So this year’s semifinal round will truly contain two favorites and two underdogs going head-to-head for a chance to claim the latest Dancing With the Stars championship.

With one more couple scheduled to exit this evening, odds makers have laid out who they believe will move on to the Dancing with the Stars finals, and which of these four remaining couple will be watching from the sidelines.

According to a Sports Betting Experts report, the favorite to be eliminated for this week’s Dancing with the Stars episode is David Ross. While Chicago Cubs fans don’t want to hear this, Ross, who is listed at -350, is listed as the heavy favorite to be the one not to make the cut after tonight’s performance. As a member of the World Champion Cubs, being a favorite was a great thing, however, it is just the opposite to be the favorite to be eliminated from tonight’s Dancing with the Stars episode!

Although Ross has the lowest average score of the four remaining contestants, you never know who is going to be eliminated just due to the fact the audience at home controls a big part of the voting.

Ross and his pro dance partner Lindsay Arnold are currently averaging a weekly score of 30.5 points out of a possible 40 point total.

As for who is supposed to be a shoe-in to waltz into the finals of Dancing with the Stars next week, that honor belongs to Normani Kordei. Kordei is listed as the heavy favorite to be one of the four remaining contestants to advance to final round of ballroom dancing at +2500.

Right behind Kordei is Rashard Jennings at +300 and Simone Biles at +750. So who will receive their walking papers tonight? You will have to tune in to find out!

Below is a look at last week’s scores, and the elimination odds for each couple in tonight’s Dancing with the Stars semifinal round. Dancing with the Stars will air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Normani Kordei/Valentin Chmerkovskiy: 40

Rashad Jennings/Emma Slater: 39

Normani Kordei/Valentin Chmerkovskiy: 39

Rashad Jennings/Emma Slater: 36

Simone Biles/Sasha Farber: 36

Simone Biles/Sasha Farber: 36

David Ross/Lindsay Arnold: 36

Bonner Bolton/Sharna Burgess: 30

David Ross/Lindsay Arnold: 29

Bonner Bolton/Sharna Burgess: 28

Week 9 DWTS Elimination Odds

David Ross: -350

Rashad Jennings: +300

Simone Biles: +750

No One: +1150

Normani Kordei: +2500

