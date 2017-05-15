‘American Idol’ 2017: Katy Perry In Judges’ Panel, Ryan Seacrest As Host – Can ABC Afford Any Other Star?

American Idol 2017 promises to be different from its previous instalments. With Katy Perry in the judges’ panel, this are looking bright for the talent hunt show. It is also speculated that Ryan Seacrest will return as the host. However, one should not forget why the ABC show was discontinued. It was due to budget constraints.

According to recent reports, ABC is almost done with the deal with Katy Perry. The channel is expected to make it official on Tuesday. The makers of the show went for the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer after Kelly Clarkson chose The Voice over American Idol. Sources reveal that AI plans to use ABC Upfronts to announce Katy Perry’s inclusion as one of the judges. Sources also reveal that ABC won’t declare any more name in the judges’ panel, because the makers have not yet decided who will be the other two judges. Sources also reveal that Ryan Seacrest is all set to return as the host of the show.

NBC earlier said that signing Clarkson for The Voice was not a reaction to ABC reviving American Idol. People are more surprised to see Clarkson as a coach in the NBC show rather than to know about AI’s revival. According to NBC, it has been in talks with Clarkson for a long time. Another AI alum, Jennifer Hudson, is also reportedly joining The Voice.

According to NBC entertainment chair Bob Greenblatt, the channel considered having American Idol 2017. However, their slate for reality shows is already full with The Voice and many other music reality shows in development. NBC’s Paul Telegdy said the channel had been talking to Clarkson and Hudson for a long time, Variety reported. Telegdy said, even though NBC thought about having AI, the audience did not give them enough reasons to bring the show back.

FOX took American Idol off the air because the show became highly expensive in its production value. Nobody involved in the process wants to repeat the same mistake this time. Everybody knows Katy Perry and Ryan Seacrest are not easy to afford. Having a top singer like Katy Perry in the judges’ panel is particularly expensive. That is why American Idol 2017 cannot afford any other big stars in the judges’ panel. If sources are to be believed, ABC is not interested in having big stars beside Katy Perry. According to TMZ, the makers are thinking of having a music producer and a songwriter in the judges’ panel beside Katy Perry.

American Idol had big stars in its previous seasons. However, it failed to earn big against the kind of money the makers put in the show. Now, the makers want to be careful while spending money on the show. They believe it is a talent hunt show, so there should be more focus on the competition and the talented singers in the show. That is why AI is unlikely to have three big stars in the judges’ panel.

American Idol 2017 will be the 16th season of the reality TV show. Last year, Season 15 was called “The Farewell Season.” It was believed that it was the final season of the singing talent show. Ryan Seacrest, who hosted all the 14 seasons earlier, returned as the host in Season 15 as well. The judges’ panel included Keith Urban, Harry Connick, Jr. and Jennifer Lopez. Trent Harmon won the finale, which was held in April 2016.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for UNICEF]