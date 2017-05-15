Javi Marroquin isn’t the father of Kailyn Lowry’s third child but because of a Delaware law, the Teen Mom 2 dad is legally tied to his ex-wife’s pregnancy.

Following his former wife’s pregnancy reveal, she named Chris Lopez as the father. However, as a report by Radar Online explained last week, Javi Marroquin is the presumed father of the child due to the timeline of their divorce and Lowry’s pregnancy.

“Delaware law states that the ex-husband is presumed the father of a child if the child is born less than 300 days after the divorce,” attorney Brooke A. Camhi, who is not licensed in Delaware, explained to Radar Online on May 12.

Javi Marroquin and his former wife officially confirmed the news of their split in May 2016 and just months later, Lowry was pregnant with her third child. So, despite the reality star’s confirmation of Chris Lopez being her third baby daddy, Javi Marroquin currently holds that honor in the eye of the law.

As Radar Online revealed to readers, Javi Marroquin will continue on as the presumed father of the unborn child until he files a denial of paternity with the Office of Vital Statistics. In addition, the outlet stated, Chris Lopez must file an acknowledgement of paternity to “discharge the presumed father from all rights and duties of a parent.”

At the time of the report, Javi Marroquin confirmed to Radar Online that he hadn’t yet filed a denial of paternity.

In response to Radar Online‘s reveal of the shocking paternity twist, Javi Marroquin responded to a fan on Twitter who wanted to know his thoughts.

“Is there something you have to say about the article?” the fan asked.

“Yeah,” Javi Marroquin responded. “Already reached out to my attorney to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

A couple of hours later, Javi Marroquin shared a second tweet, which read, “Family over anything and everything.”

Javi Marroquin has been single for the past several weeks but after his divorce, he did date at least a couple of women. As fans may recall, Marroquin went pubic with Cassie Bucka at the end of last year but the pair ultimately split weeks later. Then, in March of this year, Javi Marroquin began spending time with former Real World star Madison Channing Walls.

Javi Marroquin dated Madison Channing Walls for just weeks after first meeting on social media. As fans saw, Marroquin and Walls quickly went public with their relationship in March after meeting face-to-face in Philadelphia for the first time. However, rumors began swirling in regard to a split after Marroquin suddenly deleted Walls from his page. Since then, he has reportedly remained single and focused on his young son, three-year-old Lincoln Marshall Marroquin.

Javi Marroquin is also writing his first book.

“Fans can expect a story about a man who thought he figured out life,” Javi Marroquin revealed to Radar Online of the upcoming publication in March. “Lies and cheating were swept beneath his nose for a long time!”

Javi Marroquin first discussed the possibility of a tell-all book last year and earlier this year, he seemingly confirmed the name of the publication, Heartlessly Hustled, on Twitter. As fans will recall, Javi Marroquin’s former wife, released a memoir titled Hustle & Heart in late 2016.

“It’s actually a response to Kail’s new book coming out,” he continued. “Except mine will be the truth and what she actually did that ended the marriage.”

Javi Marroquin is expected to return to MTV later this year in Teen Mom 2 Season 8.

