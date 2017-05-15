Miley Cyrus is officially confirmed to be returning to The Voice for Season 13, and some fans of the NBC show aren’t happy.

After NBC confirmed that Season 13 of the singing show would see Miley return to her red spinning chair alongside new coach Jennifer Hudson and longtime coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, some viewers were quick to hit back and even threatened to boycott the upcoming round of shows to avoid watching Cyrus.

“Looks like The Voice [is] going for another BOYCOTT next year – Miley Cyrus coming back. Too bad,” @genekraemer tweeted of their decision to boycott Season 13 of The Voice, while @saskie35 wrote after hearing that Kelly Clarkson will be joining for Season 14, “Will be nice to see Kelly on The Voice. Please for the love of music, no Miley. Hate to have to boycott the show for another season.”

“Boycott The Voice if they bring back Miley Cyrus. That season was a disaster,” The Voice fan @JeddFostek added ahead of Cyrus’s return while referring to her previous stint on the show during Season 11, and @MamaMills wrote, “#TheVoice not happy with the judges for next season… Miley… Really…”

But despite the backlash, it’s not all bad news for Miley following the release of her new single “Malibu,” as other social media users made it clear that they’re actually pretty excited to see Cyrus back on The Voice after it was confirmed that both Alicia Keys and Gwen Stefani would not be back as coaches when the show continues for a second round of shows in 2017 this Fall.

“Miley said that she’s coming for Blake Shelton on the next season of The Voice! Excited for Fall Season 13 #TeamMiley,” Miley fan @MySmilerSide wrote of Cyrus’s return, and @PokorneySherri tweeted, “Wasn’t sure when Miley first came to The Voice, but she did a great job. Got a new perception of the young lady.”

And it sounds like Cyrus is also pretty excited about the shakeup coming to The Voice’s coaching panel later this year.

Speaking to Hits 1 In Hollywood last week, Cyrus revealed that she’s pretty “excited” to sit beside Jennifer as she searches for talent again despite some viewers recent threats to boycott the show over her return.

“I’m excited to sit with Jennifer,” Miley Cyrus said on the radio show amid the backlash surrounding her return, admitting that she has a whole lot of advice to impart on the contestants when she gets back into her red spinning chair after sitting last season out to make way for Gwen Stefani.

“To keep a career… you have to continue to work really as hard as you do when you’re on that show because those kids, they are working so hard when they’re there,” Cyrus continued of how she’s planning to encourage her team to work hard and find success after the show, something The Voice contestants have notoriously struggled to do since the show debuted six years ago.

“It’s their first time being away from home, being away from family, being away from pets and friends and school,” Miley continued of The Voice contestants ahead of her big return to the NBC show. “I think it can get really lonely, so you gotta kind of be tough.”

Miley then went on to tease that she’s ready to reignite her banter with Blake Shelton, which Cyrus and the country star previously showed off with their friendly rivalry on the show in 2016.

“I’m coming for Blake,” Miley admitted on the radio show, revealing that she’s already asked her dad Billy Ray Cyrus to serve as her mentor next season before joking that she also has a nickname up her sleeve ready to tease Shelton.

Admitting that Blake was actually referred to as “Achy Blakey” back in high school because he was such a big fan of her dad Billy Ray, Miley revealed how she’s planning to tease the country star while they’re competing against each other on The Voice. “I’m coming for him with the O.G,” she joked.

The Voice Season 13 is expected to debut on NBC in September.

Will you be watching or boycotting The Voice when Miley Cyrus returns later this year?

