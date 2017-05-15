New North Korea Missile Test: If World War 3 Starts Tomorrow, Where Will You Be Safest?

Over the past weekend tensions between the U.S. and North Korea increased once again. The North Korean’s carried out a new missile test, and it is believed that the new ballistic missile is capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the U.S. mainland. The latest missile test took place on Sunday, and is the seventh such test that North Korea has conducted this year. The missile launch appeared to be successful, and will heighten fears that the war of words between North Korea and the U.S., could provide the spark that will ignite the region and lead to World War 3.

Last week it was reported in the Inquisitr, that a U.S. astrologer had predicted that World War 3 would start last Saturday, May 13. Thankfully, that did not happen but, according to the Los Angeles Times, President Trump is not amused by North Korea’s latest missile test. A statement from the White House called North Korea a “flagrant menace,” and implied that the missile landing close to Russia could spark World War 3.

“The United States maintains our ironclad commitment to stand with our allies in the face of the serious threat posed by North Korea.” “With the missile impacting so close to Russian soil – in fact, closer to Russia than to Japan – the president cannot imagine that Russia is pleased.”

By conducting its latest missile test North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has sent a clear signal that he will not accede to U.S. demands to step back from the tests. President Trump has already sent a battle fleet to the South China sea, off the Korean peninsula, and that fleet is now being joined by another nuclear submarine armed with cruise missiles. It is clear, that President Trump has no intention of backing down, and with China stocking one of its naval bases with land based anti-ship missiles, fears that World War 3 could be about to begin have escalated.

Where Is The Safest Place To Be If World War 3 Starts Tomorrow?

The real fear that faces us all, is that if World War 3 does break out, it could quickly turn into a nuclear conflict. If that were to happen then billions of lives are clearly at stake. North Korea claims that its nuclear missiles are capable of reaching the U.S., and major coastal cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Seattle are thought to be among the cities most at risk of attack.

So, if World War 3 does break out, and the U.S mainland is at risk from nuclear missiles, is anywhere in the world a safe place to be?

In the case of a third World War, it is impossible to say, with any certainty, that anywhere would be safe. Countries like Switzerland managed to remain neutral during the two World Wars in the last century, but that country is surrounded by nations that are part of the NATO alliance. It is unlikely that Switzerland would be attacked directly, but that doesn’t make it immune from nuclear fallout, or from an ensuing nuclear winter.

According to the Express, the South Pacific nation of Fiji, is the least likely country on earth to be attacked. Fiji is remote, has few natural resources, and is politically neutral, so a direct attack on the island nation is unlikely. Being surrounded by the vast swathes of the Pacific Ocean may also offer Fiji some protection from any nuclear fallout as a result of World War 3, but it would be vulnerable to Tsunamis caused by nuclear weapons.

New Zealand and Australia may prove to be the best places to be if World War 3 does break out tomorrow. Both countries are remote, have stable democracies, and are situated a long way from the potential site of conflict. Unfortunately, both nations would be within the range of any North Korean missile capable of reaching the United States. Both Australia and New Zealand are also members of the British Commonwealth of Nations, and this could make them potential targets if World War 3 were to break out.

Despite those facts, the U.S. and mainland Europe are the most likely sites for nuclear attack, if World War 3 were to happen. Therefore, New Zealand and Australia are likely to be the safest places to be in the event of nuclear war.

