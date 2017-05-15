Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Are Officially ‘Exclusive’

Things are getting exclusive in the relationship between Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. The duo, who started hanging out since last month’s Coachella, decided to elevate their relationship to an “exclusive” level.

Kylie Jenner decided to shatter Tyga’s heart into pieces entirely. The former girlfriend of Tyga has been inseparable from her new rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott, in recent weeks.

And TMZ sources reveal that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are having an “exclusive” relationship – not a casual, brief dating thing – and the beauty mogul even met Travis’s family already!

Kylie Jenner, who was reportedly “bored” by her nearly three-year relationship with Tyga, broke up with the rapper in early last month and has moved on pretty quickly.

While sources have previously indicated that Tyga is Kylie Jenner’s first true love, it appears that the lip kit mogul is letting go of the rapper, with whom she had a series of brief break-ups last year.

But Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are becoming the exclusive real deal now, as sources cited by TMZ reveal that the new couple are committed to the serious relationship thing.

The extent of exclusiveness between Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner has even reached the breaking point of Kylie meeting the rapper’s family in his hometown of Houston.

Kylie Jenner, who split from Tyga last month after nearly three years of dating, has traveled with Travis Scott all over the country. Jenner and Scott, who have been inseparable since Coachella, have been in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and Houston lately.

Things between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly been drama-free and full of “good vibes,” with TMZ even describing their current relationship status as a “honeymoon stage.”

Earlier this month, an insider close to Travis Scott told Us Weekly that the “Antidote” rapper is “telling friends that he and Kylie are the real deal.” No wonder they are a “real deal” now that Kylie Jenner has met his family.

Kylie Jenner, who reportedly split from her boyfriend of three years, Tyga, because she was “bored” with the relationship and that it was not going anywhere, is apparently seeing in Travis Scott someone who could put a ring on her finger.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga started dating in 2014, back when the beauty mogul was only 17-years-old. The troubled relationship between the duo was plagued by cheating rumors numerous times.

As if things were not complicated enough, Tyga’s ex fiancé and the mother of his four-year-old son King Cairo, Blac Chyna, was previously engaged to Kylie Jenner’s brother Rob Kardashian.

But things between Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are looking smooth so far, as the two have been all over one another lately. Last Thursday night, they spent a party at home after the Rockets’ game in Houston.

The news of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner becoming an exclusive couple comes just days after the “Go Off” rapper was reportedly arrested for inciting a riot during his performance in Rogers, Arkansas, according to TMZ.

Cops dragged Travis Scott off stage after the rapper encouraged the crowd to rush the stage at his concert. Several people were injured, including a security guard and a cop.

Travis Scott, who was later released on bail, had been arrested for inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, and endangering the welfare of a minor. Kylie Jenner was reportedly absent from her new exclusive boyfriend’s concert.

And Tyga, meanwhile, was probably happy to hear the news of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend getting in trouble.

BIRDS EYE VIEW TOUR pic.twitter.com/uJgnkX3SKP — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) April 29, 2017

A source close to Travis Scott later revealed to TMZ that the rapper saw some free space toward the front, so he invited seated guests in the back to get there. The rapper reportedly had no intention of putting anyone in danger.

In 2015, Travis Scott was arrested for the same thing at Lollapalooza in Chicago after telling the audience to “rush the stage.”

