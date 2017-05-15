Amber Portwood and Matt Baier may be in the midst of drama after they reportedly called it quits due to a failed lie detector test but on social media, the Teen Mom OG star is playing it cool.

Days after news broke of their alleged split, Amber Portwood returned to Twitter where she thanked a number of her fans and followers, including her brother Shawn, for their kind messages about her birthday and Mother’s Day on May 14.

“Thank you all for the birthday and Mother’s Day love today!!! Happy Mother’s Day to all of the amazing mom’s out there! Sending all my love,” she wrote on Sunday.

Amber Portwood also re-tweeted a message from her brother.

“[Happy Mother’s Day] and [Happy Birthday] to the best sister ever. I love you sis [Amber Portwood]. I hope you have a wonderful birthday,” his message read.

“Love you too bubby,” she replied.

Amber Portwood has also been active on her Instagram account in recent weeks and days ago, around the time of her alleged breakup from Matt Baier, who she was set to marry this October, she thanked her many fans and followers for always sending her love and beautiful comments.

“I really love and appreciate you all..sending so much love back,” she wrote along with the selfie below.

While Amber Portwood has seemingly deleted all of her recent photos of herself and Matt Baier, Baier has tons of photos of the two of them on his own page, including a recent photo of them visiting Brandi Glanville’s Podcast series in Los Angeles, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.

Matt Baier also recently shared a photo of himself, Amber Portwood, and her daughter, Leah, whose father is Gary Shirley.

Radar Online reported news of Amber Portwood and Matt Baier’s alleged split, claiming the couple has called off their engagement, on May 12.

“[Amber Portwood] says he didn’t pass,” a source close to the reality star told the outlet of Baier’s reported drug test. “It was filmed by MTV, so it will all play out on Teen Mom.”

The insider claimed Amber Portwood and Matt Baier were “fighting a lot right now” but seemed to leave the door open for a possible reconciliation.

“They’ve gone through lots of ups and downs,” the insider noted.

In response to Amber Portwood’s alleged claims that her potential ex-fiance failed his lie detector test, a source close to Baier spoke to Radar Online and insisted he passed the polygraph “with flying colors.”

“He didn’t fail the lie detector test, he passed,” the insider said. “He took it voluntarily. Amid all of the cheating rumors, which got disproven, Amber told him to take the test. He did it on film, so no one could say it wasn’t true. They asked, ‘Have you ever cheated with another woman,’ ‘Have you had inappropriate conversations with another woman,’ and he passed.”

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier began dating one another months after she served 17 months behind bars due to a probation violation.

Since their relationship began, Baier has often been accused of lying to Amber Portwood about the number of children he’s fathered and was also accused of making contact with her co-stars, including Farrah Abraham and Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, before ultimately settling on her.

