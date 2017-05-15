Kailyn Lowry is set to give birth in the coming weeks and over the weekend, the pregnant Teen Mom 2 star showed off her baby bump in a tight black dress.

After graduating from Delaware State University at the end of last week, the longtime reality star posted a photo of herself holding a bundle of balloons and cradling her baby bump, which she’s lovingly named “Baby Lo.”

“Baby Lo and I graduated today!!!” Kailyn Lowry wrote in the caption of the May 13 photo.

A short time later, Kailyn Lowry posted a second photo which featured her two sons, seven-year-old Isaac, from her past relationship with Jo Rivera, and three-year-old Lincoln, from her marriage to Javi Marroquin. In the photo, the boys were holding a bouquet of roses and a bear.

In the caption, the Teen Mom 2 star told fans her graduation was “literally one of the best days!”

Kailyn Lowry first confirmed her pregnancy with fans in late February with a blog post to her fans and followers on her blog. At the time, rumors swirled in regard to who may have fathered her third child but ultimately, just weeks ago, Lowry confirmed her mystery man was former boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Following her graduation, Kailyn Lowry had yet another reason to celebrate: Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, May 14, as she enjoyed the holiday with her boys, Kailyn Lowry took to Instagram to share a photo of her sons with their legs in a swimming pool.

“How we spent Mother’s Day,” the reality star wrote in the caption.

Kailyn Lowry shares custody of both sons with their fathers but of course, in honor of Sunday’s holiday, she enjoyed time to herself with the youngsters.

When Kailyn Lowry first announced her pregnancy to fans, she was immediately met with backlash and many called her out for telling her former husband she didn’t want any more children before their split.

In response to the comments, Kailyn Lowry explained her decision to change her mind about expanding her family with a new man, who she is no longer dating.

“Of course, I was filmed on the show saying I didn’t want any more kids but I’m pregnant again. I know so many will have comments on this but here’s the thing — I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage,” Kailyn Lowry wrote.

Continuing on to her fans and followers, Kailyn Lowry revealed her decision to have another child was made due to health complications.

“Shortly after I started having complications, the option of having more kids was almost taken away from me. When I started thinking long and hard, I knew I wanted more. This was the choice I made,” she said. “This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay. And like I say in my book — with a little bit of hustle and heart, I can and I will survive anything. Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, including sons Isaac and Lincoln, be sure to tune into the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which is expected to air on MTV sometime later this year.

