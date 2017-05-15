Pastor Eaten Alive By Crocodiles While Attempting To Walk On Water Like Jesus

A Zimbabwean pastor was eaten alive by crocodiles while attempting to walk on water just like how Jesus Christ did in the bible.

Jonathan Mthethwa, a pastor for the Saint of the Last Days Church, wanted to demonstrate the biblical miracle for his congregation by trying to walk on the surface of the Crocodile River, which as its name would suggest, is a hunting ground for crocodiles.

As reported by the Daily Post, the pastor was able to wade approximately 30 meters into the water before making an attempt to ascend to the surface. Unfortunately for him, three crocodiles pounced on him and gorged on his body before he could perform the miracle.

The members of the church witnessed their pastor being eaten alive in a matter of minutes.

“They finished him in a couple of minutes,” said Deacon Nkosi, a member of the congregation that pastor Mthethwa led.

“All that was left of him when they finished eating him is a pair of sandals and his underwear floating above the water.”

“The pastor taught us about faith on Sunday last week,” Nkosi continued.

“He promised he would demonstrate his faith to us today, but he unfortunately ended up drowning and getting eaten by 3 large crocodiles in front of us. “We still don’t understand how this happened because he fasted and prayed the whole week.”

ER24, an emergency response team from Zimbabwe, arrived 30 minutes after the incident. But, as expected, it was far too late as they discovered there was nothing left of the pastor but his sandals and underwear.

Strangely, a similar incident happened at Gabon’s beach in the capital city of Libreville in western central Africa back in 2006. This pastor, however, didn’t die due to crocodile attacks but through drowning.

Just like Jonathan Mthethwa, a 35-year-old pastor named Franck Kabele reportedly told his congregants that he can re-enact Jesus Christ’s miraculous water walking feat. Using Matthew verses as reference, the pastor told his followers he experienced a revelation that told him he can successfully perform the miracle by the powers of his faith alone. He told them that he can cross the Kombo estuary on foot. He reportedly sank into the water the moment he took a second step into the water.

“He took his congregation to the beach saying he would walk across the Komo estuary, which takes 20 minutes by boat. He walked into the water, which soon passed over his head and he never came back,” an eyewitness told Glasgow Daily Record.

Crocodile attacks in Zimbabwe on the rise

Zimbabwe has seen a rise in crocodile attacks near its numerous river banks, with casualties ranging from locals to missionaries to tourists. As reported by Africa News, at least four people were killed in Zimbabwe in the past month alone.

The most notable crocodile attack in Zimbabwe in the past few months involved 44-year-old Scott van Zyl, an owner of a professional hunting company, who disappeared in the middle of April while exploring the banks of the Limpopo river. His dogs reportedly returned from the trip without him. His rifle and personal effects were found in his pickup truck later.

Before long, a search team searched for him near the banks of the river but found his backpack instead.

Police and park authorities later found two Nile crocodiles near the spot where the backpack was discovered. After killing and opening them up, they “found what could possibly be human remains in them,” a member of the search party informed The Telegraph.

Last March, a 19-year-old Mozambican football player Estevao Alberto Gino was killed by a crocodile attack near the Zambezi river in western Mozambique.

“The crocodile came out of the water abruptly and took him by the waist. After that, the animal ran back into the water,” Mozambican football Eduardo Carvalho told the media.

