Simone Biles Reveals She ‘Accidentally’ Kissed ‘DWTS’ Partner Sasha Farber During Rehearsals

Simone Biles is having a lot of “firsts” with her Dancing With the Stars partner, Sasha Farber. E! News posted a video of Simone playing a game of Never Have I Ever with fellow DWTS semifinalist Normani Kordei, and one of the questions posed to the DWTS frontrunner was if she ever “accidentally kissed my partner while dancing.” Surprisingly, Simone admitted that she has. Biles even confirmed the smooch with Sasha was “lips to lips.”

Of the accidental kiss, Simone said:

“I sprawled on the floor screaming. I like melted to the floor, and he went the opposite direction. I don’t think Emma [Slater, Farber’s fiancée] knows that.”

Fans know that Sasha Farber proposed to his longtime girlfriend and fellow pro dancer Emma Slater during a live episode of Dancing With the Stars last fall.

While Simone Biles got giggly over her accidental encounter with her Dancing With the Stars partner, the Team USA gymnast made headlines last summer when she got a smooch from her longtime crush, actor Zac Efron. According to E! News, Efron traveled to Brazil to meet Biles in person while she was competing in the Summer Olympics in Rio. Zac even gave Simone a kiss on the cheek and the two posed for a series of social media snaps.

???????? A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Aug 16, 2016 at 2:54pm PDT

Simone’s visit from her dream boy came thanks to Today show co-host Hoda Kotb, who pulled some strings to arrange the meeting. Biles had previously gushed about Zac on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, admitting she thinks the former High School Musical star is “gorgeous.”

Simone Biles has spent the past 14 years of her life in the gym training for the Olympics, so dancing really hasn’t been on her radar. Biles previously told Fox News that she had never danced with a boy before partnering with Sasha Farber for Dancing with the Stars. When asked what she was most nervous about ahead of the show, Biles said:

“I think just generally dancing in heels and dancing with a partner because I’ve never experienced that before. [Sasha] is the first guy I’ve danced with.”

At the time, Simone admitted that being an athlete gives her an edge in the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, despite the fact that she has never danced before.

“We know the long hours you have to put in to do the job that you want,” Biles said of professional athletes and their edge on the ABC show earlier this year. At the time, Simone was also referring to Olympic skater Nancy Kerrigan, who was an early competitor on the show but was sent home in a double elimination in Week 7.

my favorite people ???? & they're definitely relationship goals xo A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Apr 28, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

Now, Simone Biles and Sasha Farber will compete with Emma Slater and her celeb partner Rashad Jennings in the Dancing With the Stars semi-finals, but Emma made it clear that the competition between the pro dancing pair stays in the ballroom.

“We’re very supportive of each other — very loving,” she told People of her fiancé. “He’s my backbone and I feel like I’m his backbone. “I want us to get first and second [on DWTS]. But I want to be first!”

Of course, if Simone Biles wins this season of Dancing With the Stars, she won’t be the first Olympic gymnast to do so. Last season, Biles’ Rio teammate Laurie Hernandez took home the mirrorball trophy, and Olympic champ Shawn Johnson won the eighth season of the celebrity ballroom competition.

Take a look at the video below to see Simone Biles and her partner Sasha Farber competing on Dancing With the Stars.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Taste Of The NFL]