Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton reportedly spent Mother’s Day with her three kids.

As they continue to film the final live episodes of The Voice Season 12, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton took a break from their hectic schedules over the weekend to celebrate Gwen Stefani’s role as mom to 10-year-old Kingston, eight-year-old Zuma, and three-year-old Apollo. However, just days before the holiday, Blake Shelton hadn’t quite nailed down plans.

“Gosh, I didn’t even think about that. I guess I better,” Blake Shelton said during an interview with Extra TV, via a report by Rare Country on May 14.

“I’ll make her some pancakes and spell out ‘Mom’ or something like that. That would be cool,” he added.

As Blake Shelton considered his possible plans for Gwen Stefani, their co-star, Alicia Keys, proclaimed, “That’s cute!”

Alicia Keys also suggested Blake Shelton take his Mother’s Day plans one step further.

“Then you could do something like hide a diamond necklace underneath the pancakes,” she added.

“I mean, pancakes are pretty — that’s enough,” Blake Shelton responded.

Gwen Stefani shares three kids with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. Stefani and Rossdale, the frontman for Bush, were married for 13 years before calling it quits in August 2015.

Although Gwen Stefani never explained the reason behind her split from Rossdale, rumors claimed the former couple parted ways after Rossdale was caught cheating with their nanny, Mindy Mann.

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 1, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

Months after Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale parted ways, the mother of three struck up a romance with Blake Shelton on the set of The Voice Season 9 after bonding over their similar situations.

“I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell. Gwen saved my life,” Blake Shelton explained during an interview with Billboard magazine. “Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can’t even imagine the similarities in our divorces.”

Weeks before Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s divorce was announced, Blake Shelton confirmed he and Miranda Lambert were going their separate ways after just four years of marriage and no children.

While filming the ninth season of the show, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton established a solid friendship before ultimately falling in love.

“I won’t forget that day. I looked over at [Gwen Stefani] — who I didn’t really know — and she had these huge tears in her eyes,” he said. “I thought, ‘Wow, she feels super bad for me!’ … Next thing I know, I wake up and she’s all I care about, and I’m wondering if she feels the same about me.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton went public with their relationship in November 2015 during an after party for the 2015 Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

Gwen Stefani first appeared alongside one another during the seventh season of The Voice but at the time, their relationship was strictly professional.

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

As Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton continue to spend time with her three kids around Los Angeles and in his hometown in Oklahoma, rumors continue to swirl in regard to what their next step may be. Will they get engaged? Will Gwen Stefani turn up pregnant? The rumor mill has been swirling since they got together but so far, they appear to be content with their dating relationship.

As for their future, anything is possible for this adorable twosome.

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, tune into new episodes of The Voice Season 12 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]