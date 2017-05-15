Mandy Moore Says ‘This Is Us’ Season 2 Will Provide Answers—And She Means It This Time

Mandy Moore knows that This Is Us fans are ready for some real answers following a first season finale that disappointed some viewers. Now, Moore, who plays matriarch Rebecca Pearson on the hit NBC drama, says the answers are coming in Season 2. In an interview with Extra, Mandy admitted that her TV husband, Milo Ventimiglia, has the inside scoop on what’s next for the Pearson clan, but she revealed that she knows “how the season starts” and “the throughline of how they want to incorporate certain characters.”

“I think… people will be satisfied,” Moore teased of the show’s upcoming second season.

“They will get some of the answers that they’re looking for.”

When asked about her character’s marital status in Season 2, Mandy didn’t deny that Rebecca will be separated from her husband Jack (Ventimiglia) when the series picks up. But Moore also said she is “not ready” to see Jack and Rebecca as an estranged couple.

“I don’t like doing that with Milo,” Mandy said.

“It’s just so much easier to be friendly with him, pretend to be his wife and not be angry at him… he’s just the best.”

Milo Ventimiglia previously posted a photo of Mandy Moore looking shocked after he told her what happens in the second season of the top-rated NBC series. Milo got the Season 2 scoop after a dinner meeting with This Is Us executive producers Dan Fogelman and Ken Olin.

…when I told @TheMandyMoore a little I'd learned from dinner w/ @Dan_Fogelman & @kenolin1 about season 2…can't fake that surprise. MV pic.twitter.com/Me88hec0qD — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) April 9, 2017

When the first season of This Is Us ended with no real answers regarding how Ventimiglia’s character dies, Moore told Deadline that she expected fans to get some satisfaction early on in Season 2. But she didn’t know exactly how the series would pick up at the time.

After the This Is Us season finale, “Moonshadow,” aired, Mandy addressed fans who were disappointed that the episode didn’t provide any further details on Jack’s death storyline and instead focused on a backstory that took place in the early 1970s. At the time, Moore reminded fans that “sometimes we don’t get all the answers we want.”

Sometimes we don't get all the answers we want. Patience. That's the kind of show we're making and I couldn't be prouder. #thisisus — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) March 15, 2017

In a separate Instagram post, Mandy urged fans to have patience and to just let the story play out over time.

“For those somehow frustrated with the finale not revealing how Jack passed, I would encourage patience,” Moore wrote. “Otherwise you might be watching the wrong show.”

Although Mandy Moore and her TV husband had teased that the This Is Us finale would “destroy” viewers, Mandy later admitted the “Moonshadow” ending may not have been “what people were expecting.” Moore told Variety that the unexpected ending—that Jack and Rebecca split up at some point shortly before his death—”opens a whole other can of worms, which is whether Jack and Rebecca were together when he does eventually pass away.” Mandy’s new Extra interview makes it clear that Jack and Rebecca’s marital woes will continue into the show’s second season.

Moore and the This Is Us cast have not yet started filming Season 2, but actor Lonnie Chavis, who plays the 10-year-old version of Mandy’s son Randall on the show, told Entertainment Tonight they start “filming in June or July.”

This was from nearly one year ago, when @nbcthisisus was picked up to series and I walked the red carpet with these guys for the first time (where we collectively scratched our heads trying to explain the concept of our show without revealing anything). I can't even begin to comprehend how much life has changed over the course of these past 12 months but I sure am super grateful. Can't wait to celebrate 2 more seasons with the entire cast next week. #bestjobever #thisisus A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on May 12, 2017 at 7:51am PDT

Mandy Moore recently paid tribute to the success of This Is Us. Mandy posted a throwback red carpet photo of herself with Milo and co-star Sterling K. Brown and wrote that she is “super grateful” for the success of the show. Moore also posted a screenshot that shows she is a Jeopardy question. If that doesn’t spell success, nothing does.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]