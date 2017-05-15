The Shield To Reunite This Summer?

With Braun Strowman injured, WWE is being forced to come up with a new direction for Roman Reigns, and that new direction could involve a Shield reunion.

Since the brand extension back in July, everyone has talked about a possible Shield reunion, but one thing made it impossible — Dean Ambrose wasn’t on the same brand as Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. However, that changed during the superstar shake-up last month, as Ambrose, who is currently the WWE Intercontinental Champion, was moved over to Raw, thus making a Shield reunion possible.

Moreover, all three former Shield members are currently babyfaces, so no one would have to turn in order to make the reunion possible. But, will it actually happen? And could it happen this summer? On the most recent edition of the Live Audio Wrestling Podcast, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter weighed in on a possible Shield reunion.

“I don’t think it’s the right time [for a Shield reunion], but you know what? Coming off of that really bad rating, that’s the kind of thing that if somebody brought it up, [WWE] would go, ‘well, we’ve got nothing else going on that anyone cares about, and we know that we could always do this.’ So, [a Shield reunion] wouldn’t surprise me. It’s not the worst idea, and it feels like it’s outta nowhere, but they also need something. I could see [WWE] looking at the ratings over the last two weeks and saying ‘we need something to shake this thing up.’ So, that might be it.”

The ratings for WWE’s Raw show over the last two weeks haven’t been great — in hour three of last week’s show, roughly 15 percent of their viewing audience turned off the show, which isn’t a good sign. However, putting The Shield back together would bring a ton of people back temporarily, and whether or not they stick around would depend on how the three-man group is booked.

As of this writing, Seth Rollins is in a feud with Samoa Joe. According to Cageside Seats, WWE will crown a new number one contender for the WWE Universal Championship on tonight’s Raw, and Rollins might end up winning a shot at Brock Lesnar.

Dean Ambrose is currently working with The Miz, which is a feud that was already done during their time on SmackDown. So, it probably wouldn’t surprise anyone if WWE scrapped the feud, and decided to reunite The Shield.

Lastly, there’s Roman Reigns, who, because of Braun Strowman’s injury, isn’t doing anything at all at the moment. He could very well be inserted into the WWE Universal Championship picture on tonight’s show, but that seems unlikely, as he’s currently scheduled to challenge Brock Lesnar at next year’s WrestleMania 33, and according to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that’s the only thing that WWE chairman Vince McMahon has “set in stone” for next year’s show in New Orleans.

On the previously mentioned Live Audio Wrestling Podcast, Dave Meltzer said that WWE will go with one of three feuds for Reigns now that Strowman is out — The Miz, Bray Wyatt, or Samoa Joe. Reigns has worked with all three men previously, although he hasn’t had a long-term feud with Samoa Joe, so that could end up being the direction that WWE goes in.

The only sure thing is that WWE is planning on reuniting The Shield at some point. They knew that, by putting Ambrose on the same brand as Reigns and Rollins, people would start to talk about a possible reunion. So, yes, it will happen. The only question is, when will it happen?

