WWE To Crown A New No. 1 Contender For Brock Lesnar’s Universal Title On ‘Raw’

It looks like WWE is going to crown a new number one contender for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Originally, WWE was going to have Braun Strowman be Lesnar’s next opponent at either the June pay-per-view — Money in the Bank— or at the July pay-per-view — Great Balls of Fire. However, Strowman recently went down with an arm injury which required surgery, and as a result, he’ll be out of action for the foreseeable future. So, WWE needs to find a new top contender for the red brand’s main championship.

On last week’s show, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins tried to made their own cases for a title shot, which led many to believe that one of the two men will get the next shot at Lesnar.

According to Cageside Seats, the new number one contender for Lesnar’s title will be crowned tonight, although we don’t know who will be involved in the match to determine the new top contender.

It’s pretty safe to assume that both Balor and Rollins will be involved, and there’s also a chance that The Miz and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose will be involved as well. So, we could have some type of fatal four way match on tonight’s Raw, where the winner will face Brock Lesnar in either June or July.

Another name that could be thrown into the title mix is Roman Reigns, but the chances of a Reigns vs. Lesnar match happening in June are July aren’t very good, as WWE’s current plan is to have the two clash in the main event of next year’s WrestleMania. Sure, plans could change, but in this case, it doesn’t seem likely.

Bray Wyatt is also someone who could be in the title mix on Monday’s show. At one point, WWE was actually planning on doing Wyatt vs. Lesnar back at WrestleMania 32, but plans were changed after Bray suffered an injury which prevented him from having a match. Instead, he did an in-ring segment with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and his feud with Lesnar was never revisited.

It’s hard to predict who will end up getting the title shot. Many believe that Finn Balor will end up in the ring with Lesnar at some point this summer, however, that doesn’t seem likely, as The Demon King just recently began a feud with Bray Wyatt. Sure, WWE could hold the feud off for a month or two. They could also restart the feud by having Wyatt cost Balor the match against Lesnar.

Of all the aforementioned names, Seth Rollins seems to be the favorite to get the shot. Yes, he’s currently in a feud with Samoa Joe, but the feud has been going on for a while, so it wouldn’t hurt to change things up a bit. Also, they could revisit it in August, and the two could have their blow off match at SummerSlam.

We recently learned that Brock Lesnar is scheduled to return to Raw in mid-June, although it’s unclear if he’ll be working the Money in the Bank show later in the month. We do know that Lesnar is being advertised for Great Balls of Fire in July, so he number one contender might have to wait two months to get their shot at The Beast.

The Raw brand recently wrapped up their post-WrestleMania European tour, so the show will be live tonight in Newark, New Jersey. All of the possible number one contenders are being advertised for the show, so, as previously mentioned, we could see some type of multi-man match to determine the new number one contender for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship.

