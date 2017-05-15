Jana Duggar Gets Mother’s Day Wishes From Fans Who Think That She Works Harder Than Michelle

Jana Duggar doesn’t have any children of her own yet, but this didn’t stop cheeky fans from wishing the Counting On star a happy Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, the Duggars shared a special Mother’s Day video on their family website. Jana Duggar, 27, was one of the kids who were singled out to say a few words about Duggar family matriarch Michelle, 50. The oldest Duggar daughter praised her mother for staying up late to talk to her kids and getting up early to feed her brood of 19.

“Mama, we’re so grateful for you and the many years you’ve invested in our lives, from the late night talks to the early mornings getting up and fixing us breakfast,” Jana says in the video. “There’s many more things that we appreciate about you, but those are just a few that really stand out.”

A few of Jana’s siblings also chimed in to express their admiration for their mother, but some fans don’t think that Michelle is deserving on so much adulation: They believe that the Duggars also should have acknowledged Jana’s contributions to the family. Fans who were upset that the Counting On star wasn’t given any credit for her siblings’ upbringing made sure that she received some recognition by wishing her a happy Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mothers Day Jana! You have done more child-rearing than your mother ever has,” wrote one fan on the Duggars’ Facebook page. “Everyone gives Meechelle the credit but all she ever did was push them out and then hand them over for someone else to raise.”

“Actually a super sweet video, but for realllz where is Jana’s shoutout?!” commented another. “She practically raised those kids! Happy Mother’s Day Jana!”

One fan pointed out that Jana is even showing off her motherly instincts by holding Jessa Duggar’s one-year-old son, Spurgeon, in the video. Jana is often photographed caring for her nieces and nephews, and she’s also helped raise her younger siblings. Some fans fear that her family takes advantage of her “servant’s heart” by asking her to babysit all the time, and her hard work has earned her the nickname “Cinderella Duggar.”

As CafeMom reports, the Duggars believe that young women should not pursue careers outside the home and that they should live with their parents until they get married. “Stay-at-home daughters” like Jana work on perfecting their homemaking skills until they find husbands and start their own families. In addition to serving their parents as unpaid nannies, they cook, clean, and help homeschool their younger siblings.

According the Hollywood Gossip, some Duggar fans believe that Jana’s parents are doing whatever it takes to prevent her from leaving home because they’ve become so dependent on her help around the house. Jana and Michelle used to get some assistance from the other adult Duggar daughters, but soon Jana will be the only one left living at the family’s home in Arkansas: Jill, Jessa, and Jinger are all married, and Joy-Anna is about to walk down the aisle. The Duggars have said that the unmarried girls are allowed to slack off on their chores when they are in relationships, and it seems as though Michelle is struggling to readjust to her larger workload now that she’s lost Joy-Anna’s aid.

“This morning, I’m thinking about ALL the things to do. Life is so busy and really never seems to slow down. Every momma fully understands that!” Michelle wrote in a recent Facebook post.

When Jana isn’t busy helping her mother out around the house, she enjoys working on home improvement projects. During an episode of Counting On, she tried to convince viewers that she doesn’t spend all day taking care of other people’s kids and slaving away in the kitchen.

“I don’t always like to be on the forefront, but I enjoy the behind-the-scenes and working on different projects,” Jana Duggar said, as reported by People. “I don’t only cook and take care of babies. Surprise!”

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]