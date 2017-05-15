Blac Chyna Reportedly ‘Hurt’ After Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Ignore Her Birthday, Rob MIA During Party

Blac Chyna is reportedly “hurt” after her supposed sisters-in-law, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, failed to send their birthday wishes. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars seemingly ignored the special day and did not even mentioned it at all.

On Thursday, May 11, Blac Chyna celebrated her 29th birthday with a bang. The voluptuous vixen kicked off her birthday bash together with her best friend Paige, her mom, Tokyo Toni, and a bunch of her friends.

The mother of two appeared to have quite a good party, hours ahead of her 29th birthday. Blac Chyna’s birthday bash was also the talk of the town recently for her over the top presents. The Lashed Bar owner took to Snapchat and flaunted her brand new red Ferrari 488 Spider accentuated with a big red bow on the hood.

Blac Chyna did not specifically mention who gave her the extravagant gift but she seemed pretty much happy and proud about it. In fact, the reality star even shared several snaps and video of the flashy car from every angle. She even photographed her four-year-old son King Cairo playing inside the $273,000 sports car. She also took photos of six-month-old Dream in her car seat in the sleek auto.

488 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on May 11, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT

However, despite the fun-filled and extravagant birthday bash, Blac Chyna was reportedly feeling “hurt” after the Kardashian-Jenner sisters failed to send their greetings on her special day.

Rumors claimed that Blac Chyna and the Kardashian ladies are still not on speaking terms. It has been alleged that the famous siblings “refused” to send Blac Chyna their birthday wishes and just opted to ignore it. A source revealed that the reality star was disappointed about it.

“Chyna hasn’t heard a beep out of any of the Kardashian/Jenner women on her birthday. Yeah, she’s hurt and is feeling some type of way about that.”

There were also claims that Blac Chyna was even more hurt and bothered when Kylie Jenner did not pay attention to her birthday. Sources added that the two used to be on positive terms, especially when the cosmetics maven decided to put all their dramas behind.

However, this latest snub made Blac Chyna realized that their friendship might not be real, after all, rumors claimed.

“She’s really disappointed in Kylie like for real. She expected Kylie to reach out since they’ve formed a tight bond over King, but that didn’t happen. Chyna trusted Kylie with her life — and her children are her life. So for Kylie to be this shady shows Chyna her true colors.”

???????????? #KUWTK returns Sunday, March 12 9|8c! A post shared by Kardashians on E! (@kuwtk) on Mar 3, 2017 at 12:32pm PST

Although the Kardashian-Jenner sisters allegedly gave the cold shoulder to Blac Chyna, the birthday girl still managed to have a blast. According to sources, Blac Chyna tries to keep things positive as much as possible and doesn’t want any negativity to spoil her fun — particularly the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

“Chyna’s not going to let those selfish women ruin her day. Chyna’s going to make some changes though. She’s cool on having her King and Dream around them. From this point on, that’s about to stop.”

Aside from the famous Kardashian-Jenner sisters, their sole brother, Rob, was also missing in action during his baby mama’s birthday celebration. The 30-year-old Arthur George owner was nowhere in sight during Blac Chyna’s party despite endless rumors that they are back together.

Although Rob was not present during Blac Chyna’s birthday bash, he did send his warm greetings to the mother of her only daughter. The male Kardashian took to Instagram and shared throwback photos of himself and Blac Chyna.

Happy birthday pretty mama @blacchyna A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on May 11, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

It can be recalled that Rob and Blac Chyna were rumored to have rekindled their romance. However, sources close to the on-and-off couple revealed that they are “not an item romantically anymore” but are united co-parenting their daughter Dream.

“They are co-parenting and independently working on themselves but they’re more cordial now than they have been, which is why they hung out recently. But by no means are they back together.”

[Featured Image by Star Shooter/AP Images]