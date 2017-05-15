‘Days Of Our Lives’ Casting News: Chandler Massey Returning As Will Horton In Epic Storyline Twist [Spoilers]

Days of Our Lives spoilers have revealed that there is a big twist on the way that will seriously shake things up in Salem. Despite the fact that Will Horton was killed by Ben Weston during his “Necktie Killer” murder spree back in 2015, this Horton family member somehow isn’t quite so dead after all. While many Salem residents were killed off during that storyline, it was the decision to get rid of this particular character that had many DOOL viewers up in arms and it looks like the current writers and showrunners are anxious to fix the situation. However, it’s not Guy Wilson who is coming back to reprise the role.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Chandler Massey is going to be the actor returning to play Will Horton again. Chandler first started playing Will back in 2010 and the character was revealed to be gay a year later. Massey was part of a historic moment for Days of Our Lives when he shared a kiss with another character on-camera, and Horton then entered a romance with Freddie Smith’s Sonny Kiriakis. After Massey left and Guy Wilson was brought on in the role, Will and Sonny got married in what was another historic soap moment.

While Guy had plenty of fans, many Days of Our Lives viewers became frustrated with what the writers did with Horton during that era. People were thrilled to get their “WilSon” wedding, but a lot of other parts of Will’s storyline at the time seemed out of character, many viewers felt. To quite a few DOOL fans, Chandler simply was the true Will, so this is exciting news for them.

Days of Our Lives is known for having plot twists where dead characters end up not being dead, perhaps to a higher degree than other soaps where this kind of plot twist is relatively common. However, this death felt different, and at the time, DOOL higher-ups insisted that Horton would stay dead. Now that there have been regime changes behind the scenes, it seems that they feel there is a way to pull off bringing Will back in a believable way.

Viewers will not know for a while yet how it’s possible for Will to still be alive, but it was recently revealed that Alison Sweeney would be returning to DOOL as Sami Brady as well. Given this news, many figure that Sami’s return is in great part spurred by this development that her son is somehow still alive. Days of Our Lives fans watched some heartbreaking scenes involving Sweeney when she discovered that Sami’s son was dead, so it certainly makes sense that she will be involved at some point as Will returns to Salem.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Sweeney is filming scenes during May and June and she is going to be back for an extended visit this time around. Given the taping schedule for DOOL, that would seem to indicate that Sami’s scenes will begin airing in October or November, seemingly slightly after Massey’s return. Viewers are already buzzing with theories regarding what Sami may have known about Will’s not-so-permanent death, but spoilers haven’t revealed whether these theories are headed in the right direction.

@nbcdays #Days #DOOL #NBCDays #WilSon #ChandlerMassey #WillHorton #LGBTQ #revival A post shared by Guy Wilson (@theguywilson) on May 8, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

What about Guy Wilson’s reaction? As the news of Massey’s return broke, Wilson took to his Instagram page to share a statement about the big Days of Our Lives twist. He said that he is thrilled that Will is being brought back and that he couldn’t be more happy that his friend Chandler is back in the role. He noted that it’s a great day for DOOL and that everybody should rejoice.

Chandler Massey’s first air date in his return as Will Horton is slated to air in September, and additional Days of Our Lives spoilers will likely emerge as that first episode draws near. How do you think that DOOL should explain the twist of this character still being alive after Ben killed him? Do you think that the show made the right decision in bringing Chandler back to the role instead of Guy Wilson?

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]