JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers Celebrate One-Year Anniversary, ‘The Bachelorette’ Couple Talks Wedding Plans

The Bachelorette couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers celebrated their first anniversary last Friday, May 12. On separate posts, Fletcher and Rodgers shared sweet snaps of each other on social media to celebrate the event. In a recent interview, she also revealed why they are not sticking to their original plan of getting married this 2017 just yet.

A year after The Bachelorette Season 12 ended, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers still seemed very much in love with each other. Last Friday afternoon, Rodgers looked back on the day he asked Fletcher to be his wife on national television.

“One year ago today, and even more my best friend every single day #1yearanniversary,” he captioned the photo.

Not to be outdone, JoJo shared a video montage of the couple’s sweetest moments on Instagram, with the caption, “One year with you @jrodgers11. I love this crazy, beautiful, ridiculous life we have together ;).” Brett Eldredge’s “Drunk On Your Love” played alongside the sweet clip.

As fans may recall, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers got engaged during The Bachelorette Season 12 finale. After the engagement, Rodgers moved in to Fletcher’s hometown in Dallas.

In a recent interview with E! News, JoJo Fletcher gushed about her relationship with Jordan Rodgers. The 26-year-old reality star said that they were lucky to experience such a smooth sailing relationship after the engagement.

“It’s been such a fun year. It’s been stress free and just good and we’re just enjoying that,” she said.

Even though they have are definitely enjoying each other’s company, Fletcher admitted that getting married is not their priority as of the moment. The Dallas native shared that they are still in the middle of enjoying their time together as an engaged couple. According to her, they are in no rush to tie the knot anytime soon.

“We don’t have a date set yet so I don’t really know. I feel like you come out of this crazy world of being on the show and dating and this time together is very special and it’s important to just take that time and be together,” she said.

Deep in the ❤️ #iHeartCountry A post shared by JoJo Fletcher (@joelle_fletcher) on May 7, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

Back in April, JoJo Fletcher told People that after they got engaged they initially planned to get married immediately the following year. However, after all the hype has died down, Fletcher admitted that rushing into marriage is not exactly something that she and Rodgers wanted to do. Given that they have only been together for a year, there are still a lot of things they wanted to learn about each other before settling down. The Bachelorette alum also joked that she wanted Rodgers to work for it a little bit more.

“I’m enjoying being a fiancée and having him still court me for a while,” she said.

Even though their wedding could be years from now, Fletcher revealed that she’s not opposed to saying “I do” on live television.

“I think it would just have to make sense for us. It’s like the biggest day in any girl’s life, so you don’t want to sacrifice it for anything,” Fletcher said.

Finally back home, but haven't forgotten about you, Fij ????#bula A post shared by JoJo Fletcher (@joelle_fletcher) on Apr 4, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

JoJo Fletcher also told the website that she definitely sees children in her future with Jordan Rodgers. The Bachelorette alum said that she has always dreamt of having a family of her own someday. She said that she loved children so much that if she ended up getting pregnant before the big day, she will still be thrilled.

“I obviously want to get married first and then have a certain amount of time where I can just enjoy being married. But say I got pregnant tomorrow, I would still be super excited! That’s not in my plan, but I love kids and I can’t wait to have a family,” she shared.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]