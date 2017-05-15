L.A. Reid Accused Of Sexual Harassment, Sony Music Confirms Reid’s Epic Records Exit

Just three days after Variety reported that Epic Records chairman and CEO L.A. Reid was leaving Sony Music, the reason for his abrupt departure has surfaced. According to the New York Post, Reid has been accused of sexual harassment by a “co-worker” at Epic Records.

In a letter submitted to Sony Music, the accuser, detailed various instances during which inappropriate behavior from Reid was allegedly exhibited. The accuser is represented by an attorney in the soon-to-be legal battle against the 60-year-old music veteran. Variety has confirmed that the letter does in fact exist and has further learned that there have been multiple claims against Reid.

L.A. Reid’s departure from Epic Records is still hitting music circles. On Saturday, Sony Music made an official announcement regarding his exit, issuing a short statement.

“L.A. Reid will be leaving the company.”

Reid’s departure raises questions about what happens to the artists left behind. One of Reid’s biggest musicians is Mariah Carey, who according to Page Six, just signed a new deal with Epic last month.

Epic received a mixed reaction from those on social media. Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello, who struck out on her own and is just about to debut a single with the label wrote, “grateful for you and everything you did for me.”

grateful for you and everything you did for me ❤@LA_Reid pic.twitter.com/uKRqsN6l1p — Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) May 12, 2017

LA Reid leaves behind a legacy at Epic of securing top artists. The label currently has a Billboard Hot 100 No.1 in DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One,” which features Justin Bieber. The music unit has definitely pumped out major hits. The corporation has had difficulties in other areas such as its movie division.

Despite cutting costs, there are few who think Sony will close down Epic. According to Reid, the music business is driven by a diverse set of labels with different types of artists, “There’s a better shot at success with more labels.”

Reid has previously departed Universal’s Island Def Jam Music Group to join Epic. L.A Reid has been head of Los Angeles-based Epic for nearly six years.

Kesha’s Legal Battle With SONY Producer Dr. Luke

Since October of 2014, Kesha has been tied up in a legal battle with Dr. Luke, the founder of her label, Kemosabe. In February of 2016, Kesha attempted to obtain a preliminary injunction against Dr. Luke and Sony Music but failed. Kesha’s legal team appealed, insisting her work for Sony to be comparable to “slavery,” according to the Daily Mail.

The arduous legal battle between Dr. Luke and Kesha has now reached unnerving heights. Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald has recently filed documents requesting a judge to add a defamation claim against Kesha in his lawsuit. According to Dr. Luke’s amended complaint, his team discovered Kesha sent texts to Lady Gaga claiming Dr. Luke raped other artists.

Kesha’s allegedly false accusations have been widely circulated throughout the music industry. Dr. Luke asserts the “TiK ToK” singer is on a “malicious campaign to destroy” his reputation and career, Dr. Luke’s lawyer, Christine Lepera, said in a statement to the Daily Mail.

Dr. Luke has produced some of the biggest pop hits of the past decade and has worked with stars including Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, and Kelly Clarkson. Several of Katy Perry’s songs, including “Roar,” “California Gurls,” and “I Kissed a Girl,” were produced by Dr. Luke.

According to People, Kesha is credited with co-writing all of the tracks on two of her LPs, 2010’s Animal, 2012’s Warrior, and her 2010 EP Cannibal. Kesha also co-wrote the song “Timber,” a 2013 collaboration with Pitbull.

Kesha hasn’t released an LP for Kemosabe since her 2012 album, Warrior. The last EP Kesha released was her 2013 record, Deconstructed. It has been reported that Sony Music has since furnished Kesha with a list of producers Kesha can collaborate with. As a result of these new collabs, Kesha will drop a single called “True Colors” featuring Zedd.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]