Amanda Stanton Dating Again? ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Alum Talks About Josh Murray Split

Bachelor in Paradise alum Amanda Stanton is still having a hard time moving on from his ex-fiancé Josh Murray. In a recent interview, the 27-year-old reality star also shared that since the breakup, she has turned to using dating apps to find to love.

Amanda Stanton told Us Weekly that during their season on Bachelor in Paradise, she thought that she had finally found the love of her life in Josh Murray. Given that they had that strong physical and emotional connection, Stanton admitted that they both had a difficult time moving on from the breakup.

“It’s really hard, I think, to move on from that. I think we’re both having a hard time moving on,” she said.

Just like several reality show couples, who called it quits after their season on the show ended, Stanton realized that maintaining a relationship can be difficult once you’re back to the real world. Even though she still has not completely moved on from Josh Murray, the California native revealed that she has tried dating again, this time with the help from dating apps. Stanton said that she was not really into meeting people online before but now has a change of heart.

“I feel like this is the age where it gets really hard. I remember a couple years ago, I was like, ‘Online dating is so weird. I would never do that.’ And now it’s like, ‘I need to do that to meet someone. I get it now!'”

Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray got engaged during the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise Season 3. The couple, however, decided to call it quits and call off the engagement in December.

A post shared by Josh Allan Murray (@joshmurray11) on Sep 6, 2016 at 6:00pm PDT

According to the website, Murray had been unhappy with the relationship for a while but decided to stay longer and tried to work things out for the sake of the kids. An insider close to the Bachelor in Paradise couple said that Murray developed such a strong bond with the kids. As fans know, Murray decided to move to California to stay with Stanton and her daughters with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio, Kinsley and Charlie. He, however, eventually moved back to his hometown in Atlanta after the breakup.

Back in February, Bachelor in Paradise fans, who are still rooting for the couple to get back together, were pleasantly surprised to read news about Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray’s attempt to give their relationship another chance. During an appearance on The Domenick Nati Show, via Us Weekly, Murray explained that they were not actually back together, contrary to earlier reports. Even though they shared several incredible times in Paradise, Murray said that there were definitely a lot of struggles off-camera.

“I wouldn’t say we’re back together, but we’re working on things right now,” he clarified.

A perfect Saturday afternoon #IcingIsLife #WheresTheCookieThough #NomNomNom A post shared by Josh Allan Murray (@joshmurray11) on Oct 22, 2016 at 1:24pm PDT

The former baseball player also explained that they had to be careful because they did not want to give Stanton’s two young daughters false hopes. Murray shared that they were trying to work out things privately.

“There’s a lot of things that we need to talk about, a lot of things that we need to get off our chest and everything like that, but we’re trying to work on things in more of a private manner this time, especially taking into consideration Kins and Char, the girls. So we don’t want to rush anything or say anything that’s not going to happen. But we are talking a little bit right now, and we are going to see what happens,” he said.

Tell us! Do you think Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray could get back together? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]