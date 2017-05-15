Galaxy S9 Rumors Begin Piling Up As Reports Emerge Of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Development

The Galaxy S8 has just been released, but rumors about its successor, the Samsung Galaxy S9, are already starting to emerge. The S8 and the S8+ are among the best smartphones in the market right now, but if the first rumors about the Galaxy S9 are any indication, it appears that Samsung’s 2018 flagship would be addressing every little imperfection that the 2017 devices had. Here is a brief rundown of the current rumors surrounding the Galaxy S9.

The Galaxy S9 has not been confirmed by the South Korean tech giant yet, though considering the naming scheme of the firm’s flagships, there is an excellent chance that the 2018 device would carry the moniker. Specs-wise, the device is expected to pack a lot more power compared to its predecessors. Design-wise, it is projected to refine and perfect the concept that the Galaxy S8 introduced. This means that the Galaxy S9 would most likely have the same design template as the 2017 flagship, save for a number of slight improvements.

A recent TechRadar article has reported on the first rumors surrounding the 2018 flagship. According to the tech-themed website, rumors have recently emerged stating that Samsung and Qualcomm have begun collaborating on the Snapdragon 845 SoC, which is expected to feature a massive improvement over the Snapdragon 835 processor in the Galaxy S8. The specifications of the SD 845 remain a mystery for now, though rumors are high that it would be even more powerful and more power-efficient than the current flagship SoC.

The design of the Galaxy S9 is expected to be very similar to that of the Galaxy S8. This means that there is a good chance that the Infinity Display on the S8 would also be featured on the Galaxy S9. Initial speculations, however, have teased that the 2018 flagship would feature a 4K panel instead of the S8’s QHD+ display. Currently, rumors are high that Samsung would debut its first 4K smartphone later this year, in the form of the Galaxy Note 8. Thus, when the S9 releases next year, the South Korean tech giant would have already perfected 4K displays for its mobile flagship devices.

One thing that has been appreciated by Samsung’s avid fans are rumors stating that the Galaxy S9 would include features that were not able to make it to the Galaxy S8. The S8 and S8+ were rumored to pack the best that the mobile industry currently has to offer. However, alleged production problems ultimately forced Samsung to settle for compromises with regards to the Galaxy S8 and S8+’s final design.

Among these is the 2017 flagship’s fingerprint scanner, which was long rumored to be embedded in the Galaxy S8’s display. Unfortunately for Samsung, the feature was reported to be too difficult to mass-produce, resulting in the S8 and S8+’s awkward rear fingerprint sensor. With the Galaxy S9, Samsung is expected to embed the fingerprint scanner of the mobile device directly onto the display, allowing for a smoother user experience.

Another feature that is rumored for the Galaxy S9 is a dual camera system. This particular configuration has also been speculated for the Galaxy S8, though Samsung ultimately decided against the concept. Just like the embedded fingerprint sensor, this feature is also rumored for the Galaxy S9.

The production of the Galaxy S9 is rumored to be starting earlier than usual, according to a report from the South Korean publication, The Bell. If the report proves true, the Galaxy S9’s testing phase would begin earlier than usual, which might very well translate to an early 2018 release date. Pricing for the Galaxy S9 remains unknown, to date, though speculations suggest that the upcoming device would be extremely costly.

