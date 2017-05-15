Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Parrish Expecting Their First Child Together

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish are expecting a baby. The announcement was made on Instagram on the perfect day for this kind of thing, Mother’s Day.

“Celebrating Mother’s Day with my beautiful wife. We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother’s Day. #Harts#Blessed,” the comedian wrote in the caption of the Instagram photo. Kevin also posted a photo of Eniko’s sonogram on that photo, he added that the baby was a “Miracle In The Making.” There’s also a photo of Eniko showing off her little baby bump while wearing a black tank top and shorts.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Kevin and Eniko got married in August of last year. The two had been dating for seven years and had been engaged for two years before they wed. Kevin was previously married and has two children from that relationship, his son Hendrix, 8, and daughter Heaven, 11.

The normally hilarious Hart got very romantic for the proposal. He posted a video of that fateful day on Instagram in 2014.

“On this perfect day I chose to make the most perfect decision,” Kevin said to his then-fiancée before asking her to marry him. The moment was even more special when you consider that it all happened on Eniko’s 30th birthday.

To celebrate, Enko posted a video of the proposal on her own Instagram page.

“I said YES!!!!! To the most amazing man in the world..????????Thirty has been GREAT to me thus far, I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” she wrote in the caption. “Thanks to my dearest friends, fam, and the LOVE of my life..for making this day a memorable one! You all hold a special place in my heart! xO????❤️ #nikosdirty30”

Kevin and Eniko were married in Santa Barbara, California, and for the occasion, the bride wore a stunning gown with a lace bodice and a mermaid skirt. As Inquisitr previously reported, she changed into a very fashionable Vera Wang gown before the reception.

Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this… ✨ #MrsHart???? #VeraWangGang

Kevin also included his kids from his previous marriage in the photos that he posted online.

#Harts what's understood doesn't need to be said!!!! #LiveLoveLove

While Kevin is obviously expanding his family, he is also making big moves in his career. Hart is known for being a workaholic in the entertainment industry.

CNBC reports that Kevin and Ellen Degeneres will be collaborating on an original series for Youtube. The series is going to be called, Kevin Hart: What The Fit.

Kevin Hart has also recently been named the global ambassador for PokerStars, an online cash game network. In an interview with Us Weekly, he joked about the fact that cash games actually keep him out of trouble with his wife.

“It keeps me from doing stupid things,” the Central Intelligence actor, 37, told Us. “I’m not a partier. I’m married, I have kids now, so this is something my wife — she’s OK with it.”



“She knows where I am. I can sit there and I’m out of trouble. It’s been a hobby for quite some time and I think now, seeing the game and understanding the game at this level, it’s just been a different piece of added fun,” he added.

“To rub elbows with these guys I sit at the table with, the quote-unquote ‘pros’, for me has been a bonus. I say ‘quote-unquote’ because I’m mixing it up. I made it to day two, that’s a big deal for me. Technically, in my mind, I won. Something I’ve been doing probably about 10 years.”

