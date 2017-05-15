‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall, Vanessa Grimaldi Start Making Plans For The Future: What’s The Latest?

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi have been virtually inseparable since the finale of ABC’s The Bachelor 2017 season aired a couple of months ago. They were honest during their After the Final Rose special about some challenges they had faced as a couple, and they also had to decide what to do about their geographical issue. Grimaldi left Canada and moved to Los Angeles to be with Viall as he competed on Dancing With the Stars and now she is sharing updates indicating that she and Viall are sticking with this living arrangement for the long term.

The Bachelor winner chatted with E! News recently and Vanessa Grimaldi talked about her big move to Los Angeles to live with Nick Viall, a move which seemingly is no longer a temporary one. Vanessa said that she and Nick had to work on finding something of a middle ground regarding where they would live as a couple, and while they are in Los Angeles, where Viall is now based, Grimaldi says that it is a decision that they made together.

Vanessa adds that she and Nick are very happy about their joint decision to put down roots in California together and the Bachelor winner says that her family has been very supportive of her decision. Grimaldi notes that she does plan to continue her teaching career, maintaining a bit of what her life was focused on back in Montreal.

????Wearing blue to support #worldautismawarenessday #LIUB ???? A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Apr 2, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

While Nick has been living in California for a while now, Los Angeles is new to Vanessa and Viall was tied up with lengthy rehearsals for a good part of Grimaldi’s first couple of months there. Luckily, the Bachelor winner says that she’s been able to connect with plenty of franchise alums and it seems she’s grown close to Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy of Dancing With the Stars as well.

Vanessa says that she does miss her family, but the Bachelor winner says that she FaceTimes with them every day. In addition, Grimaldi said that Viall is joining her for a trip to Canada very soon where they’ll spend time visiting all of her family. As for where they’ll live long-term, TMZ shares that Nick and his fiancee were recently spotted looking at new places in Los Angeles.

It seems that Viall’s lease on his current place is about to expire, so he and Grimaldi are looking for a new place to call home. The Bachelor couple was spotted at a trendy luxury place in South Park near the Staples Center, but they didn’t commit to that apartment just yet. Nick and Vanessa faced plenty of rumors heading into their finale, and they admitted that there had been some rocky times in the early days of their engagement. However, by all appearances, they are doing fairly well and are committed to making a go of this relationship.

Good to finally be back with my man in his hometown ???????????? A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Mar 24, 2017 at 6:43pm PDT

Will Nick and Vanessa end up tying the knot eventually? The Bachelor stars have been upfront about saying that they are not talking about wedding dates yet, and they have joked about how there’s a bit of a line at the moment in terms of franchise weddings yet to be held. Some people question how legitimate this Bachelor engagement is, especially in the wake of recent rumors from gossip guru Reality Steve teasing that multiple franchise splits are on the way.

Despite the rumors that have swirled about Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi, it appears that they are committed to making a go of this relationship and they’re looking to stay in Los Angeles together despite her ties to Montreal and his previous connections to both Chicago and Wisconsin. Will this Bachelor duo beat the odds and eventually get married? They have plenty of fans rooting for them and everybody will be anxious to see what comes next for them.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]