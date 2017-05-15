iPhone SE Series 2 Will Be Made Of Glass, Release Date On WWDC?

The iPhone SE did not receive a refresh on its anniversary in March, so fans are expecting one to arrive anytime soon. Mobile enthusiasts are looking into the annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June as a possible event where the new SE could be revealed. There’s no indication yet that it will happen next month, but reports are saying that there is indeed an iPhone SE Series 2 on the way and it will have a huge change in design.

iPhone SE Series 2 Spotted?

A photo was posted on the Chinese social media website Weibo, a usual source of leaks, showing what might be the iPhone SE Series 2’s rear panels. Instead of retaining that iPhone 5s look, the handsets in the image sport a glass chassis that more looks like the iPhone 7 without the antenna lines.

The photo only shows the rear panels, so there’s no telling yet what the front could look like. But judging by the form factor, a 2.5D screen similar to the iPhone 7 could be expected complete with the home button and the bezels. As the next iPhone SE will likely be another entry-level phone, it should not have a mind-blowing design that can compete with the Galaxy S8.

iPhoneSE new bumper design with glass can launch at WWDC 2017 took place in early June https://t.co/011fcRTFNk pic.twitter.com/m320mAzo1s — MWC (@mobileworldchan) May 14, 2017

iPhone SE Series 2 Specs

Unfortunately, the photo above is the only source of iPhone SE Series 2 information we have, and we’re not even sure of its authenticity. The first SE’s specs were adapted from the iPhone 6s, only fitted to a smaller device. It is likely that the next SE will also borrow the specs of the current-gen iPhone.

Having said that, Phone Arena reports that it should have an Apple A10 Fusion chip paired with 2GB RAM like in the iPhone 7. The cameras then should have 12 megapixels at the back and 7 megapixels at the front. There’s no chance that it will have dual cameras as it is an entry-level phone.

The leaked photo also suggests that the set-up will be changed a little bit. Instead of putting the flash beside the camera, it seems that the iPhone SE Series 2 will position it underneath. If the image is authentic, then this confirms that Apple is taking new steps as this kind of layout has not been seen on any of the previous iPhones.

Another bit of detail that we can get from the image is that the Cupertino-based company might also be planning to equip the iPhone SE 2017 with wireless charging capability. Its glass build would allow for this feature to work smoothly, and it might just be the reason why it is made of glass.

iPhone SE Series 2 Release Date

As aforementioned, we might be in for an announcement at WWDC 2017 on June 5-9. It’s unusual for Apple to reveal new hardware at this time as the event is usually focused on the software aspect of the company, but it’s not unheard of. Thus, many are hoping that the new iPhone SE will be unveiled by then.

However, KGI Securities Ming-Chi Kuo says otherwise. According to Value Walk, the analyst believes that the iPhone SE Series 2 will not make an appearance in the first half of 2017, which effectively eliminates WWDC as a possible venue for an announcement.

If so, then we might be looking at a September reveal instead, when the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus are also due. There are also rumors saying that the iPhone 8 will also be unveiled alongside these phones, but some reports say that it will be delayed.

Nevertheless, we don’t have concrete evidence of a new iPhone SE yet. We might not even see it this year should Apple decide that its mobile lineup is already crowded with three products on the way.

[Featured Image by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images]