Married Florida Teacher Pamela Stigger Accused Of Raping 15-Year-Old Boy In Back Of Car

A 33-year-old married teacher, Pamela Stigger, in Coral Springs, Florida, was arrested early Thursday morning after being accused of performing oral sex on a 15-year-old boy in the back of her car, according to NBC Miami.

At around 2 a.m. on May 11, Stigger, an eighth-grade English language arts teacher at Forest Glen Middle School, was pulled over by a Broward police officer at an intersection in Tarmac, near Northwest 70th Avenue and 58th Street.

Broward County police officials were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call about a “suspicious vehicle obstructing traffic.” When the officer approached the vehicle, he noticed a male teen in the back of the car who was “naked from the waist down.”

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gina Carter stated that “when she [Stigger] was questioned about what they were doing and if they had, in fact, engaged in sexual acts, she denied being engaged in these sexual acts. Despite the fact that the young man was undressed.”

“She did say that she was in the process of mentoring this past student of hers, even though it was two o’clock in the morning, and they were in the back seat of a car.”

The teen later confessed to having sexual contact with the middle school teacher, according to Broward County police. The teen stated that Stigger performed oral sex on him moments before being pulled over.

The teen was reportedly Stigger’s student when he attended Forest Glenn Middle School. He went on to say that after the teacher allegedly performed oral sex on him in the back seat, she was going to drive him home.

Stigger, who is originally from Fort Lauderdale, denied performing oral sex on her former student, claiming that he was “attempting to seduce her when deputies approached the car.”

It was not immediately made clear where the teacher picked up her former student, but it was reported that the teen told officers that she was initially giving him a ride home when she pulled over. The teen added that the Forest Glen Middle School teacher allegedly began kissing him before performing oral sex.

The teacher was arrested at the scene, and she was charged with “two counts of sexual assault on a minor between the ages of 12 and 18, along with one count of lewd and lascivious activity on a minor.”

At this time, Broward County police officials do not believe there are more victims, and they are unclear how long the alleged student-teacher relationship went on.

After the Forest Glen Middle School teacher’s arrest, the Broward County School District released a statement saying that Stigger, who had been a teacher with the county since 2008, has been “reassigned away from the school and will not be allowed near students during the trial.”

“This situation is being taken extremely seriously, and the District will continue to cooperate with the investigation,” the district added.

The Broward County teacher is known for consistently promoting her drama students at Junior Thespian Troupe, who “have been invited to compete in the 2017 national competitions,” on her Facebook page. One parent whose daughter is in the drama club that Stigger used to teach stated that she “saw her get performances out of these children that were fantastic.”

She is also a popular actress known for her roles in Pre-Judge Us, Loving Till It Hurts, and Booted, according to her IMDb page.

Stigger made a court appearance on Friday where a judge set her bail at $37,500, and “she was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and is barred from contacting the victim.” Broward County police officials are now investigating.

[Featured Image by Pamela S. Stigger/Facebook]