Khloe Kardashian: Tristan Thompson Proposing After NBA Championship, ‘KUWTK’ Wedding In The Works?

Khloe Kardashian will be happy to know that Tristan Thompson plans on proposing to the reality star right after the NBA championship, it’s been alleged.

Khloe Kardashian has made it no secret that she wants to marry her basketball player boyfriend. In an interview with Evening Standard, the TV star has noted that she wouldn’t want to rush Tristan into anything, especially with his main focus being on winning the championship right now.

Sources reveal that Khloe Kardashian is very understanding with the situation she and Thompson have found themselves in, and she supports him all the way, but it goes without saying that she wants to make plans for a forthcoming wedding very soon.

Hollywood Life is now claiming that her dreams will come true sooner than Khloe Kardashian would’ve thought. Tristan has stayed away from the topic concerning marriage and kids because he thinks it’s a distraction when his mind is all on training sessions and helping his Cavaliers team win the championship.

With that said, however, Tristan is on the same page as Khloe Kardashian. He doesn’t see himself with anyone but Khloe; the fact that she’s spending most of her time in Cleveland now, and having purchased a home very close to Thompson’s, has shown the 26-year-old just how determined his girlfriend is to make the romance work.

Flying back and forth from Los Angeles to Cleveland has been challenging for Khloe Kardashian, especially since most of her work is handled in California, but Tristan understands that the 32-year-old is head over heels in love with him and genuinely sees them having a future together.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Tristan will be proposing to Khloe Kardashian after the championship — it would be even more exciting for Thompson to propose knowing that the Cavaliers have taken home the trophy. Regardless of what happens, the NBA star wants to put a ring on Khloe Kardashian’s finger very soon.

“Tristan and Khloe Kardashian can’t wait until they have more quality time together,” an insider tells the celebrity news outlet. “Tristan promises big things if they win the championship! He is going to take all that focus and put it squarely on Khloe. He’s going to smother her with attention and affection and she can’t wait. He also promises to whisk her away on a romantic vacation to Hawaii or the Caribbean. Their friends are even buzzing he might propose.”

“The last thing she wants is to be a distraction so she’s giving him space,” the source adds, making it known that Khloe Kardashian has been keeping her distance every now and then because she wants to make sure that Thompson can fully concentrate on his team.

“Still it can be hard when they go days without seeing each other. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan are definitely spending less time together than they had been, but it’s just because Tristan is completely focused on winning the NBA championship. When the Cavs aren’t playing he’s practicing or in the weight room with his teammates. They are on a mission and Khloe gets that.”

News of Tristan reportedly being ready to propose to Khloe Kardashian comes just weeks after sources claimed that the basketball star will be making plenty of appearances on the current series of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as Khloe makes it known to her family that she’s relocating to Cleveland to be with her man.

The couple has been together for almost a year, and with Khloe Kardashian having openly mentioned that she also sees herself being a mother in the near future, having babies with Thompson after their wedding could also be the case for the duo.

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]