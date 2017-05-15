Angelina Jolie Lonely: Reunites With Father Amid Brad Pitt Divorce — Actress Has No Friends?

Angelina Jolie felt the need to mend her relationship with her father, Jon Voight, at a time where she has felt hopeless and lonely, it’s been alleged.

In the midst of going through her divorce from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie has reportedly been spending the majority of the time by herself, having somewhat secluded herself from the public, and since she supposedly doesn’t have many friends, she’s felt more alone than ever.

Angelina Jolie’s children have always been her main priority, but away from her six children, the 41-year-old doesn’t have anybody else to rely on or speak to when she’s in desperate need to have a deep conversation with someone, aside from her brother, James Haven.

According to Hollywood Life, Angelina Jolie has had a fractured relationship with her father for as long as she can remember. She reportedly blamed him for the downfall of her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who passed away from cancer in 2007.

Walking out of their lives when Angelina Jolie was still a child had a tremendous effect on the relationship she would share with Voight as she grew older.

But given the fact that she’s at her lowest point and realizes that she needs all the support she can get around her, Angelina Jolie has come to the conclusion that she can’t hold a grudge against her father forever.

She’s more than willing to build a relationship with him again, especially after their gathering at a Beverly Hills restaurant on May 10. All the children accompanied Angelina Jolie for dinner with their grandfather, and from what sources say, it looks like the actress is growing close to Jon Voight again.

“Angelina is really happy she’s making peace with her dad. She’s been extremely lonely since the Brad split,” an insider tells Hollywood Life. “Angelina has been going through a time of extreme self reflection and contemplation over the past few months. She wants to minimize the negative energy in her life.”

“She’s trying to build bridges and repair any fractured relationships. Angie has had a notoriously rocky relationship with her father since he divorced her beloved mother Marcheline Bertrand when she was very young. They’ve always had opposing views like Jon has been a passionate Republican.”

Despite going through her divorce with Brad Pitt, it’s believed that Angelina Jolie and her soon-to-be ex-husband are on much better terms than they were a couple of months ago, when the Salt star allegedly orchestrated a smear campaign to portray Brad in a negative light.

Allegations regarding alcohol and substance abuse surfaced right after Angelina Jolie had filed for divorce, and it wasn’t long before child abuse claims followed, leading insiders to stress that the actress was determined to obtain full custody of all the kids.

While he remained silent on all the scandalous reports, it was in his interview with GQ where Pitt admitted to some of the things that had been said about him in the press, starting with his serious addiction to alcohol, which Brad even admits became a problem in the family household.

Brad Pitt adds that his heavy drinking played a huge part in the downfall of his marriage to Angelina Jolie, implying that he’s surprised that the A-list star was able to deal with his behavior for so long, especially since Pitt goes on to admit that he’d been drinking throughout their time together. It just so happened that the drinking worsened as the years went by.

Because of her supposed reclusiveness, Angelina Jolie wants to rebuild her relationship with her father, and from how their first meeting went on May 10, things are certainly moving in the right direction.

[Featured Image by Tom Stoddart/Getty Images]