Kendall Jenner Being Used By A$ap Rocky To Further Rap Career Amid Cheating Reports?

Kendall Jenner certainly wouldn’t hope that she’s being used so that her supposed new boyfriend, A$ap Rocky, can further his career in the field of hip-hop.

Kendall Jenner and the “Phoenix” hitmaker have reportedly been dating for a while, sources claim, but luckily for them, their romance has remained under the radar for the majority of their time together — up until the duo shared some serious PDA at the Met Gala this month, as revealed by Bravo TV.

Rocky was all over Kendall Jenner, as seen in photos which show the rapper place his hands on the model’s thighs before reaching in for what seemed to be a kiss.

Kendall Jenner’s family is well aware of her alleged romance with A$ap Rocky and they couldn’t be happier for her, but according to Hollywood Life, the 25-year-old is determined to use his relationship with Kendall to reach new heights with his own rap career.

Being with Kendall Jenner has allowed A$ap Rocky to get closer to Kanye West, who many rappers idolize for being an incredible businessman and hip-hop mogul.

The “Fashion Killa” star truly respects Kanye and would love to have a career that successful, and in order to achieve that, he wants to link up with the father-of-two for some advice and recommendations to do just that.

A$ap getting to know Kanye West and having conversations with him through his relationship with Kendall Jenner could potentially lead to the duo working together on new music together, which apparently seems to be the end goal of it all.

“A$AP loves modeling. He fell into it and it’s been a huge blessing in his life. But his biggest dream was and still is to become a respected rapper,” a source tells Hollywood Life. He wants a career like Kanye and HOVA and since he’s in the Kardashian fold, he’s thinking of asking Kanye to help get his rap career popping.”

“Kanye’s got access to the best beats, producers, song writers, the works! Rakim knows Ye is mentoring many rappers including Travis [Scott] but he doesn’t care because in this business, you gotta put yourself first.”

While it’s somewhat given fans the impression that Kendall Jenner’s beau is forcing himself into connections through his girlfriend to further his own career, insiders do stress that it’s definitely not as odd as how fan have comprehended it.

A$ap truly cares for Kendall Jenner, but at the same time, if he can get some quality advice from Kanye, he would certainly appreciate that because West is one of his idols.

The insider concludes by saying that Rocky shares a very close bond with Kendall Jenner, who he first bonded with over their passion for fashion. They’ve grown extremely close over the last two years, and now that they are allegedly dating, he wants to treat her like a princess.

Kendall Jenner’s go-to person when she finds herself in scandals or when she’s in need of some cheering up is A$ap, it’s explained by the news outlet, who claim that the rapper knows what will cheer her up. It’s almost like he’s known her his entire life.

“A$AP Rocky has proven to be a solid rock for Kendall. He’s been nothing short of a fabulous boyfriend and supportive friend from the get-go. He was the first one there to comfort Kendall when the Pepsi commercial backlash hit social media. The first one to cheer her up when things went awry with the Frye Festival, and the first one to console over her Vogue India cover drama.”

Though they have yet to confirm their relationship to the public, insiders affirm that Kendall Jenner is definitely in a relationship with Rocky — she just prefers to keep her love life under the radar.

