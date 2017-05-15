Kendall Jenner: Why She’s Reportedly Quitting ‘KUWTK,’ Family Upset By Decision?

Kendall Jenner will reportedly be making fewer appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, with the end goal being that she completely leaves the reality show for good, it’s been reported.

Rumors were circulating on the internet earlier this week, with sources alleging that Kendall Jenner was done with reality TV and wanted to focus more of her time on building a brand that wasn’t associated with her Kardashian family members.

Kendall Jenner has made it no secret that when she first started modeling, being taken seriously was difficult when all the designer knew her for being the younger sister to the likes of Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, which didn’t leave such a great impression on those looking for models to showcase their clothes.

Of course, things are much differently now, as Kendall Jenner has utilized her time well enough to push herself forward and break down the barriers that would have prevented her from having a successful career in modeling, regardless of whether the designers liked her for being related to the Kardashians or not.

At this point, however, in order to take her career to the next step, Kendall Jenner feels as if being on Keeping Up With the Kardashians could still be hurting her chances to become an even bigger star than the one she’s already become in the modeling world.

Arguing, fighting, and being caught in family drama on reality TV is not the way Kendall Jenner wants to present herself, a source tells Hollywood Life.

With Scott Disick’s cheating affairs, fights with her sister, Kylie Jenner, and the ongoing drama between her father, Caitlyn Jenner, and momager, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner knows that being caught up in all of this will make her look bad in the field of fashion.

This is why she’s already said to have taken a step back from the show in order to focus on building an authentic brand that’s not associated with reality television.

“Kendall wants her modeling career to be her main focus,” a source shares. “She will continue to appear on Keeping Up and any other Kardashian-related shows [for now].”

“It [the TV shows] is basically their life blood and they make a good amount of money from it, but she is going to limit the number of appearances because she wants to be known more as a model than a reality star.”

Kendall Jenner is more than aware that her mother, Kris Jenner, is not just going to let her leave the show, as previously mentioned by Radar Online, but she thinks that making the exit gradually will give the momager enough time to comprehend her daughter’s feelings as to why she feels the need to leave reality TV in order to achieve her ambitious goals as a businesswoman and model.

Kendall knows that her family make a significant amount of money from the shows they tape with the E! network, but since she never had a key storyline on the show, to begin with, it doesn’t seem as if producers will be that worried about not having the 21-year-old take part in every given episode.

“She is not over doing it, it doesn’t upset her. She just wants to be looked at as a legit model and not a reality show wannabe. So it is kind of a she wants her cake and eat it too type situation,” the insider asserts.

News of Kendall Jenner’s plans to leave reality television comes in the midst of reports claiming that the model is currently dating rapper A$ap Rocky, Life & Style claims, who had somewhat confirmed the reports after being seen touching Kendall’s waist while leaning in for a kiss at the Met Gala last week.

[Featured Image by Xaume Olleros/Getty Images]