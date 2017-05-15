‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle Is Found, Robin Returns, And The Chimera Project Is Triggered

General Hospital spoilers are promising a week of chaos leading up to the Nurses Ball. There is so much happening in Port Charles right now. From the explosive “CarSon” (Carly and Sonny) divorce to the preparations for the extravagant Nurses Ball, each day is going to be packed with events you won’t want to miss. Friday’s General Hospital alluded to the secret of Anna’s (Finola Hughes) twin being in town and fans watched as Nelle (Chloe Lanier) was knocked unconscious by a purse snatcher.

Nelle has made a decision to leave Port Charles because she believes there is nothing left for her in the small town. The events she put in motion are the reason Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) are getting divorced. After talking to Michael (Chad Duell) on the pier, she was attacked by a robber who wanted her purse. As she fought back, she was knocked out and left behind. According to She Knows Soaps, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Michael will make a shocking discovery this week. Fans are assuming this means he will be the one to find Nelle injured on the pier. The General Hospital writers have been flirting with the possibility of making them a couple and the last few episodes have alluded to that happening. Despite the warnings Carly has given him, Michael is going to do what he wants to do.

#ICYMI: The cast of #GH had A BLAST this past weekend at the 1st Annual #GHConvention. A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Mar 14, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

Things have finally come to a head in the Anna/Alex debacle. General Hospital fans have been wondering for weeks whether or not Alex had taken Anna’s place in Port Charles. Friday’s episode confirmed that is indeed what happened. The details surrounding the switch have not been revealed, but speculation is that Faison (Andres Hove) had Alex step in to deal with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) because she was the one who tricked him back when they were in the WSB. General Hospital fans started noticing things were off when Anna began to soften toward Valentin while revealing memories. Alex was a character from All My Children and when the rights to it and One Life to Live reverted back to ABC, fans knew that she was going to be headed to Port Charles.

Preparations for the Nurses Ball are underway and it appears this is going to be where some major drama happens. Rumors are floating around that Jake (Hudson West) is going to unleash the Chimera Project, the one that has been mentioned between Alex and Valentin. He received the package in the mail and with the key in his hand, he is going to rock Port Charles. General Hospital always puts together a huge show for the Nurses Ball. The actors perform, there is always some danger, and special guests make appearances during the big event. Robin (Kimberly McCullough) and Emma (Brooklyn Rae Silzer) are back for a short stint, one that will reportedly lead to Alex being found out.

Any guesses as to how many dresses Lucy has tucked away for this year's Nurses Ball? #FBF #FlashbackFriday #GH #GeneralHospital A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on May 12, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

The upcoming week on General Hospital is going to be intense with all of the side storylines being brought together to connect as one. Between the Chimera Project and Anna’s disappearance, the Nurses Ball will be a welcome relief if only for a little while. The big event begins on Monday, May 22nd and will end on the 24th. The General Hospital writers have promised fans shocking revelations and it appears that is the way things are headed. There will also be some “Julexis” (Julian and Alexis) scenes that have been in high demand in recent weeks. May sweeps is always a crazy time in the world of soaps and this year, General Hospital has upped the ante. This is one week you won’t want to miss, especially if you are invested in any of the side storylines.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]