2017 Might Be The Year The iMac Becomes A Revolutionary All-In-One Again

Apple appears to be set on redeeming the majority of its devices this 2017. From the highly anticipated iPhone 8 to the expected improvements in the MacBook Pro, the Cupertino-based tech giant seems determined to make its devices better and much more competitive in the ever-growing tech market. If rumors prove correct, Apple would be setting its sights on the iMac as well, as the 2017 iteration of the device is widely rumored to feature huge improvements over its predecessors.

Recently, Apple itself confirmed that it would be taking the professional market very seriously once more. In a statement to various reporters from a number of tech websites, Apple executives revealed the company’s plan of releasing a high-spec iMac later this year. During the press meeting, marketing head Phil Schiller and software engineering SVP Craig Federighi confirmed that before 2017 ends, an iMac with specs worthy of a “pro” moniker would possibly be unveiled by the tech giant, according to an AppleInsider report.

In a lot of ways, the improvements to the iMac line are long overdue, as it has been years since the lineup was given a significant upgrade. Thus, for the 2017 iteration of the device, rumors are high that the Cupertino-based tech giant would be ensuring that the all-in-one would be able to perform on par with the best machines in the business, such as the Microsoft Surface Studio, a machine that has put the current version of the iMac to shame with its design and raw power.

From the archives pt3: Modular iMac Pro Concept from 2012 https://t.co/Si3euac3lQ pic.twitter.com/0srCpsvdYE — Pascal Eggert (@iPeg86) April 10, 2017

In its statement, Apple discussed how research proved that 30 percent of iMac users utilize at least one professional-grade application once a week, mostly for media and software creation. The Cupertino-based tech giant even went further, stating that the iMac significantly outpaces the Mac Pro in sheer desktop sales, signifying a huge market that is ripe for the picking when the new and improved iMac 2017 finally gets unveiled.

Even with the iMac being moved to the background during the past couple of years, Apple CEO Tim Cook has revealed that the all-in-one desktops have been able to sell really well. According to the CEO, the previous four quarters have seen revenue from the Mac line reach over $25 billion, further proving that Apple’s desktop market share is nothing to scoff about.

“Our Mac business has generated over $25 billion in revenue over the past four quarters. We’re investing aggressively in its future and we are very excited about the innovation we can bring to the platform.”

If recent rumors about the device are any indication, however, Apple definitely appears to be taking the development of an improved iMac 2017 really seriously. According to a MacRumors report, speculations are high that the upcoming desktop all-in-one would be launching with improved processors, better memory, and a better display. Initial rumors pointed to the idea of the top-tier iMac 2017 sporting an Intel Core i7 processor, though more recent speculations have pointed to the upcoming desktop being equipped with an Intel Xeon E3-1285 v6 processor instead. The Xeon chip is a powerful processor that would allow the iMac 2017 to surpass most of the competition in its class.

Other speculated specs for the iMac 2017 are equally impressive, such as the addition of 16 to 64GB of ECC RAM and NVMe SSDs that are up to 2TB. Top-tier AMD Graphics chips, which are rumored to give the iMac 2017 VR capabilities, are also rumored for the device. Lastly, an improved Smart Keyboard with TouchID and TouchBar capabilities, as well as an upgraded Magic Mouse, are also rumored for the machine.

The release date of the iMac 2017 remains unknown as of date, though speculations are high that the all-in-one would make its debut sometime around the last quarter of 2017. Pricing for the iMac 2017 remains unknown as well, though speculations suggest that the upcoming device would start at the same price point as its predecessor.

