‘James Bond’: Is Charlie Hunnam Top Contender To Play 007? ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Alum Says Not Happening

James Bond has yet to announce the actor who would take the 007 baton from Daniel Craig. Ever since Craig said that he was not keen on doing another James Bond movie, plenty of names have been thrown around for who could play the iconic character in the new film. The latest to join the long list of contenders is Charlie Hunnam.

Charlie Hunnam recently appeared on Late Night with Conan O’Brien to promote King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and during the show, the actor not only answered questions related to his new movie but also set the record straight on James Bond rumors.

The Sons of Anarchy alum is not opposed to the idea of playing James Bond in the new installment, but according to him, no one has called him to offer the role. Entertainment Tonight quoted him as saying that he was English and looked “devilishly” handsome in a suit, but he was sure of not bagging the role as no one had called him.

“I can say two things. I’m English and I look devilishly handsome in a suit. I can say three things… and nobody has called me about playing James Bond, so I’m pretty sure that’s not going to happen.”

When Conan O’ Brien joked that they [James Bond producers] were calling him nonstop because they apparently want to go a “different way” with Bond, the 37-year-old actor asked the host to drop his name if he did not want to play 007.

“If you decide not to do it, you can just throw your ole’ pal Charlie’s name in the hat.”

In addition to Charlie Hunnam, the other actors who have been tipped to play James Bond are Tom Hiddleston, Tom Hardy, Damian Lewis, Henry Cavill, Aidan Turner, Nicholas Hoult, Idris Elba, Orlando Bloom, and more.

But it looks like Daniel Craig might finally dress up to portray the role for the fifth time. Last month, The Independent reported that the 49-year-actor was all set to sign on to return in the next installment of James Bond. According to the report, Craig was being lured back because the makers’ original choice Tom Hiddleston had fallen out of favor with Barbara Broccoli, the franchise producer and daughter of stalwart Albert. She had branded him “too smug and not tough enough” for the role. And the Night Manager star’s high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift, too, sealed his fate, as per some reports.

Craig, who starred in Barbara Broccoli’s off-Broadway production of Othello, reportedly was talking with Barbara, and according to the report, it was going in the right direction. A source said that they had a script, and they would go into production as soon as Daniel was ready to commit. And the Independent quoted another source as saying that Daniel had such a good time in Othello that “he’s ready to do a final Bond.”

Moreover, in its report on the bidding war for one-off rights to the new James Bond film, the Wrap stated that Warner Bros., Universal, Fox, and Megan Ellison’s Annapurna were “homing in on Daniel Craig’s final 007 outing.” The report also said that James Bond 25 was expected to be “the swan song for Daniel Craig” in the title role after four outings.

Meanwhile, some reports are speculating that Tom Hardy will be the next James Bond as IMBD Pro has listed Christopher Nolan’s Syncopy as the movie’s producer.

Tom Hardy reportedly has become bookies favorite because he is said to be close to Nolan, and he has also starred in three movies produced by his production house, which includes Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, and Dunkirk.

Despite the numerous names floating, there is still no official confirmation on who will play James Bond in the next installment.

