Gwyneth Montenegro Describes Horrific Gang Rape, Sex With 10,000 Men In ‘10,000 Men And Counting’ Book

Gwyneth Montenegro is exposing her story and lengthy history of sex with 10,000 men to teach other people what she learned about life and men. According to the Daily Mail, Gwyneth was raised in a home with a Christian background, and Montenegro planned to save her own virginity for marriage. However, a horrific gang rape that Gwyneth endured caused Montenegro to temporarily lose faith and take on the wrong notion that she was no longer valuable.

After that sexual assault, Gwyneth learned about the world of sex workers, with Montenegro being shocked that there were people willing to pay big bucks for sex. In the description of her Amazon book, Gwyneth explained how her journey to sex with 10,000 men began, how it brought her all around the world, and what she learned along the way.

“TEN THOUSAND MEN AND COUNTING. If it were a work of fiction it’d be astonishing enough, however, contemplate if you will, that what you will read is based on a true story and you will discover the true magnificence of this title. This hot new title of 2014 is raising eyebrows. Not only for the sometimes raunchy subject matter, but also for the unexpectedly emotional journey it takes the reader on. It’s hot, it’s very much controversial, it’s an enthralling read and importantly, it’s tasteful. In penning this book, Gwyneth Montenegro has shared a heartfelt tale that will have women, the world over, laughing one moment and crying the next as they become enthralled in her challenging and often salacious lifestyle. If you like a fast paced story. A true rags to riches tale of overcoming adversity then we’d encourage you to read 10,000 Men and Counting. “

Although Gwyneth’s book was first published several years ago, the woman who hails from Melbourne is getting plenty of buzz because of the tips she is offering about learning what men want. Thirty-nine-year-old Montenegro made money from sex for the first time 18 years ago, as a 21-year-old. However, Montenegro ended her career in the world of sex workers after 12 years.

Gwyneth’s tragic rape occurred when someone placed drugs in her drink and rendered her vulnerable to the gang rape. Before long, Gwyneth found herself working as a table top dancer, and then a stripper. She tried to deny her feelings of guilt over her life, but Montenegro found it hard to say no to all the money she began making in her life as a prostitute.

Making anywhere from $500 to $1,000 per hour for sex with big wigs who sometimes flew her around the world, money was the reason Gwyneth stayed in the job so long. She bought clothes and cars to try and make herself feel better. Cocaine use became an issue with the lifestyle as well.

If you are in Greece catch me on the Annita Gr show this afternoon… pic.twitter.com/SUmpN6tIDF — Gwyneth Montenegro (@ThisIsGwyneth) September 27, 2015

Gwyneth called it a life of “cocaine, speed and French champagne.”

That life taught her that not a lot of men wanted kinky sex or weird fantasies fulfilled. Instead, most men wanted “normal” sex, to feel like a man and surprisingly, plenty of conversation. Gwyneth said that the men wanted to feel like guys who could woo a woman and not be controlled or emasculated by women.

Eventually, Gwyneth gave up the sex industry to work as a commercial pilot as a 29-year-old. However, Gwyneth went back to sex work when her health suffered and she couldn’t keep her pilot’s license. Finally, as a 33-year-old, Gwyneth was able to give up the sex worker life for good.

Gwyneth’s 10,000 Men and Counting has helped keep her in the spotlight and helped her discover more about herself. Ironically, Gwyneth calls herself a conservative person. She also hopes the book will prevent others from becoming sex workers.

[Featured Image by Namning/Shutterstock]