BAFTA TV Awards 2017: Complete List Of Nominees And Winners

The 2017 BAFTA TV Awards were held earlier tonight, and now we have a compiled list of all the nominees and winners in each category. The ceremony was held at London’s Royal Festival Hall and was hosted by Bake Off presenter Sue Perkins.

Damilola, Our Loved Boy took home two awards with Wunmi Mosaku receiving the BAFTA for Supporting Actress along with the award for Single Drama. Sarah Lancashire won the BAFTA for her performance in Happy Valley, which also landed the award for Drama Series. Adeel Akhtar won the BAFTA for Leading Actor in the drama Murdered by my Father, while Tom Hollander took home the Supporting Actor award for his work in The Night Manager.

Check out the complete list of 2017 BAFTA TV Awards nominees and winners below. Winners are indicated in bold font.

Leading actor

Adeel Akhtar – Murdered By My Father

Babou Ceesay – Damilola, Our Loved Boy

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Hollow Crown: The War of the Roses

Robbie Coltrane – National Treasure

Leading actress

Claire Foy – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Thirteen

Nikki Amuka-Bird – NW

Sarah Lancashire – Happy Valley

Supporting actor

Daniel Mays – Line of Duty

Jared Harris – The Crown

John Lithgow – The Crown

Tom Hollander – The Night Manager

Supporting actress

Nicola Walker – Last Tango in Halifax

Siobhan Finneran – Happy Valley

Vanessa Kirby – The Crown

Wunmi Mosaku – Damilola, Our Loved Boy

Entertainment performance

Adam Hills – The Last Leg

Claudia Winkleman – Strictly Come Dancing

Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show

Michael McIntyre – Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Female performance in a comedy programme

Diane Morgan – Cunk on Shakespeare

Lesley Manville – Mum

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Olivia Colman – Fleabag

Male performance in a comedy programme

Asim Chaudhry – People Just Do Nothing

David Mitchell – Upstart Crow

Harry Enfield – The Windsors

Steve Coogan – The Scissored Isle

Single drama

Aberfan: The Green Hollow

Damilola, Our Loved Boy

Murdered By My Father

NW

Mini-series

The Hollow Crown: The War of the Roses

National Treasure

The Secret

The Witness for the Prosecution

Drama series

The Crown

The Durrells

Happy Valley

War and Peace

International

The Night Of

American Crime Story – The People Vs OJ Simpson

Stranger Things

Transparent

Factual series

24 Hours in Police Custody

Exodus: Our Journey to Europe

Kids on the Edge

The Prosecutors: Real Crime and Punishment

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Specialist factual

Alan Bennett’s Diaries

Attenborough’s Life That Glows

Grayson Perry’s All Man

Planet Earth II

Single documentary

Behind Closed Doors

Hillsborough

How to Die: Simon’s Choice

Hypernormalisation

Features

The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs

The Great British Bake Off

Travel Man: 48 Hours In…

Who Do You Think You Are?

Reality and constructed factual

First Dates

Muslims Like Us

The Real Marigold Hotel

The Secret Life of Five Years Olds

Current affairs

Inside Obama’s White House

Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed – Panorama

Three Days of Terror: The Charlie Hebdo Attacks – This World

Unarmed Black Male – This World

News coverage

Channel 4 News: Brexit Day One

BBC North West Tonight: Hillsborough Inquests

Sky News Tonight – Aleppo: Death of a City

Victoria Derbyshire

Sport

The Open

2016 Rio Olympics

Rio 2016 Paralympics

Six Nations – England V Wales

Live event

The Centenary of the Battle of The Somme: Thiepval

Shakespeare Live! From the RSC

Stand Up to Cancer

The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration

Entertainment programme

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Britain’s Got Talent

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Strictly Come Dancing

Comedy & Comedy Entertainment Programme

Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe

Cunk on Shakespeare

The Last Leg

Taskmaster

Virgin TV’s Must See Moment

Game of Thrones: Battle of the Bastards

The Late Late Show with James Corden: Carpool Karaoke with Michelle Obama

Line of Duty: Urgent Exit Required

Planet Earth II: Snakes vs Iguana Chase

Strictly Come Dancing: Ed Balls’ Gangnam Style

Who Do You Think You Are?: Danny Dyer’s Origins

Scripted Comedy

Fleabag

Flowers

Camping

People Just Do Nothing

BAFTA Fellowship Award

Joanna Lumley

Special Award

Nick Fraser

