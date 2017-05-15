‘Little People, Big World’s’ Zach And Tori Welcome Baby! See The Cute First Family Photo

Congratulations, Zach and Tori! The Little People, Big World stars welcomed their first child on May 12. The Roloff family announced the exciting news today, just in time for Mother’s Day. Zach and Tori posted their first family picture with their new son, who they named Jackson Kyle Roloff. He was born 9.1 pounds, and 20.5 inches long.

In the adorable photo, both Zach and Tori were beaming with pride as they held baby Jackson. Zach was already twinning with his baby boy, with his blue shirt and baby Jackson’s blue bonnet. Other Roloff family members, including Jacob’s girlfriend, Isabel, sent out their congratulations by liking the photo. Audrey Roloff, who is also pregnant with her first child with Jeremy, expressed her love for her new nephew.

“I love him so much I just wanna keep on holding him,” Audrey commented. She also praised her sister-in-law Tori by saying she’s “beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Zach’s mother, Amy, also posted the picture on her own Instagram account. The proud grandma wrote in the caption how happy she is with the baby’s arrival and called him “perfectly perfect.”

“What a wonderful Mother’s Day like no other. My baby (Zach) and his wife just had their first baby on Friday. It’s a boy! Jackson! I’m so proud [and] so happy I can’t contain myself. I love them! My grandson is perfectly perfect!”

According to TLC, Zach happily reported that both the Jackson and Tori are “doing great.”

“Jackson has already mastered holding daddy’s fingers and snuggling with mom! He is adorable and Tori and I are loving being parents.”

Jackson Kyle Roloff is the first grandson of the Little People, Big World family. Zach’s twin brother, Jeremy, is also expecting his first child, a girl, with wife Audrey later this year.

The twin pregnancies are heavily featured on their hit TLC reality series, and fans will get to see Jackson’s arrival on the show. In last week’s episode of Little People, Big World, Zach and Jeremy were seen talking about their fears and excitement on being new dads. Jeremy was wary over the small chance of his baby getting dwarfism.

“People ask me all the time, ‘do you want to have a dwarf?’ and I’m thinking like, dwarf, blind, tall, small — am I gonna love it like it’s my baby? Yes, but I would never wish, like, I want a dwarf baby.”

Despite his fears, Jeremy concluded that their family was the best family for a dwarf baby. He also said that “no matter what comes out,” he and Audrey will love the baby wholeheartedly.

Tori, then on the last stretch of her pregnancy, was shown having difficulties with minor chores because of her pregnant belly. Zach was the image of a perfect husband and dad-to-be, helping Tori in every way he could.

Along with Baby Jackson’s arrival, TLC released an extra clip of Zach and Tori preparing for the day. In the exclusive video, Tori was orienting Zach on essential things to bring to the hospital. She also showed the cameras all the cute baby clothes she packed in their hospital bag. They excited parents-to-be were in baby Jackson’s nursery, which had a cute mountain theme.

“You’re so set, Roloff. Such dad mode,” Tori told Zach just as they were about to head to the hospital.

In a previous episode of Little People, Big World, Zach and Tori also discussed the possibility of having a dwarf baby. While the ultrasound reportedly did not indicate such chances, Tori expressed her fear over having a “different” child. Zach was quick to correct her, saying that their baby will not be different.

“He will be just like me,” Zach said.

Little People, Big World airs every Tuesday night on TLC.

