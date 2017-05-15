Billboard Music Awards: Complete List Of 2017 Nominees, And This Year's Hosts

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards are only two weeks away, and we finally know who will be hosting the event.

Billboard confirmed on Friday, May 12, that Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens would be serving as this year’s co-hosts. This will mark Ludacris’ fourth straight year hosting the awards ceremony and Vanessa’s first.

“I’m so unbelievably excited to host the @BBMAs this year with @Ludacris!” Hudgens captioned a photo on her Instagram account. “The party starts LIVE May 21 at 8e/5p on ABC. #BBMAs.”

Each year, numerous artists take the stage for performances, and among those this year will be Florida Georgia Line teaming up with John Legend for a one-of-a-kind act. According to Taste of Country, FGL’s fellow country music singer Sam Hunt will also be performing his latest single “Body like a Backroad,” and will join many other singers including Celine Dion, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Lorde.

The nominations for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards were announced in April and revealed that Drake and The Chainsmokers were leading the pack with 22 nominations each. Following close behind is Twenty One Pilots with 17, Rihanna with 14, The Weeknd with 13 and Beyonce with eight. Drake was nominated for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Tour, and Top Billboard 200 Album, among others. The Chainsmokers were nominated for Top Dance/Electronic Album, Top Hot 100 Song, and Top Radio Song, in addition to many others.

Check out the complete list of nominees below.

Top Artist

Adele

Beyonce

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Lil Uzi Vert

Lukas Graham

Zayn

Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity

Luke Bryan

Nicki Minaj

The Chainsmokers

The Weeknd

Twenty One Pilots

Top Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Drake

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele

Beyonce

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia

Top Duo/Group

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Florida Georgia Line

Guns N’ Roses

Twenty One Pilots

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Beyonce

Drake

Prince

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Artist

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Streaming Songs Artist

The Chainsmokers

Desiigner

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Social Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Top Touring Artist

Justin Bieber

Beyonce

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top R&B Artist

Beyonce

Bruno Mars

Frank Ocean

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Top R&B Tour

Beyonce

Lionel Richie

Rihanna

Top Rap Artist

J. Cole

Desiigner

Drake

Future

Rae Sremmurd

Top Rap Tour

Drake

Future

Kanye West

Top Country Artist

Florida Georgia Line

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Dixie Chicks

Top Rock Artist

Coldplay

The Lumineers

Metallica

Twenty One Pilots

X Ambassadors

Top Rock Tour

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top Latin Artist

J Balvin

Juan Gabriel

Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

DJ Snake

Lindsey Stirling

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle

Hillsong Worship

Hillary Scott & the Family

Skillet

Chris Tomlin

Top Gospel Artist

Jekalyn Carr

Kirk Franklin

Travis Greene

Tamela Mann

Hezekiah Walker

Top Billboard 200 Album

Beyonce, Lemonade

Drake, Views

Rihanna, Anti

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface

The Weeknd, Starboy

Top Soundtrack/Cast Album

Hamilton: An American Musical

Moana

Purple Rain

Suicide Squad: The Album

Trolls

Top R&B Album

Beyonce, Lemonade

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Frank Ocean, Blonde

Rihanna, Anti

The Weeknd, Starboy

Top Rap Album

J. Cole, 4 Your Eyez Only

Drake, Views

Kevin Gates, Isla

DJ Khaled, Major Key

A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You For Your Service

Top Country Album

Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know

Florida Georgia Line, Dig Your Roots

Blake Shelton, If I’m Honest

Chris Stapleton, Traveller

Keith Urban, Ripcord

Top Rock Album

The Lumineers, Cleopatra

Metallica, Hardwired…To Self Destruct

Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool

Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Getaway

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface

Top Latin Album

J Balvin, Energia

CNCO, Primera Cita

Juan Gabriel, Los Duo 2

Juan Gabriel, Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho, Recuerden Mi Estilo

Top Dance/Electronic Album

The Chainsmokers, Bouquet

The Chainsmokers, Collage

Flume, Skin

Kygo, Cloud Nine

Lindsey Stirling, Brave Enough

Top Christian Album

Casting Crowns, The Very Next Thing

Lauren Daigle, How Can It Be

Joey + Rory, Hymns

Hillary Scott & The Family, Love Remains

Skillet, Unleashed

Top Gospel Album

Tamela Mann, One Way

Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion

Travis Greene, The Hill

Tasha Cobbs, One Place: Live

Hezekiah Walker, Better: Azusa – The Next Generation 2

Top Hot 100 Song

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Top Selling Song

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring, WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Top Radio Song

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Top Streaming Song (Audio)

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Rihanna, “Needed Me”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top Streaming Song (Video)

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

Desiigner, “Panda”

Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Top Collaboration

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top R&B Song

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

Rihanna, “Needed Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top R&B Collaboration

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake, “Come And See Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top Rap Song

Desiigner, “Panda”

Drake, “Fake Love”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad And Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Top Rap Collaboration

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello, “Bad Things”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Top Country Song

Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire”

Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, “May We All”

Little Big Town, “Better Man”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Top Country Collaboration

Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King, “Different For Girls”

Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire”

Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens, “Kill A Word”

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, “May We All”

Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill, “Sober Saturday Night”

Top Rock Song

Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Featuring X Ambassadors, “Sucker For Pain”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Twenty One Pilots, “Ride”

Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”

X Ambassadors, “Unsteady”

Top Latin Song

Daddy Yankee, “Shaky Shaky”

Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin, “Duele El Corazon”

Nicky Jam, “Hasta El Amanecer”

Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”

Carlos Vives & Shakira, “La Bicicleta”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For”

Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MO, “Cold Water”

DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber, “Let Me Love You”

Top Christian Song

Lauren Daigle, “Trust In You”

Hillary Scott & The Family, “Thy Will”

Skillet, “Feel Invincible”

Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal, “Eye Of The Storm”

Zach Williams, “Chain Breaker”

Top Gospel Song

Jekalyn Carr, “You’re Bigger”

Tasha Cobbs, Featuring Kierra Sheard “Put A Praise On It”

Kirk Franklin, “Wanna Be Happy??”

Travis Greene, “Made A Way”

Hezekiah Walker, “Better”

.@Drake has 20 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. ???? He is nominated for Top Male Artist at the #BBMAs! ????: @quinttheartist pic.twitter.com/VpVGmRZitv — BillboardMusicAwards (@BBMAs) April 18, 2017

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 21, at 8 p.m. The show will by aired on ABC.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Associated Press]