‘The Young And The Restless’ Casting News: Adam Newman Set To Return, Show Ready To Replace Justin Hartley

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Adam Newman is coming back from the dead once again and rumors are swirling regarding which actor will step into the role. Shortly after Justin Hartley left the show and Adam was presumed dead in a cabin explosion, the word was that this time Newman would be left dead and there would be no recast. Now that a few months have passed, however, Young and Restless has decided to head in another direction.

This juicy Young and Restless spoiler came via a recent Daytime Confidential podcast. Host Jamey Giddens revealed the details that have emerged so far, but there is plenty more yet to be revealed. According to Giddens, Y&R isn’t looking for anybody who has already done soaps. This is certainly going to be a difficult recast to do successfully, as fans will surely be leery of seeing yet another actor take over the role of Adam.

When Michael Muhney was fired, many Young and Restless fans were outraged and things got intense as rumors swirled about the supposed reasons behind Muhney’s firing. Newman was presumed dead, but then Justin Hartley was brought into the role. Hartley did have some soap experience, having been a part of the Passions cast back in the day, but he also had quite a bit of primetime experience too. Y&R viewers took to Justin in the role and Hartley seemed to love the gig. However, once the script for This Is Us came along, Hartley knew he had to make a change.

Ceci n'est pas une pipe pic.twitter.com/15n0vbglvf — Michael Muhney (@michaelmuhney) May 2, 2017

Adam was presumed dead once again in a cabin explosion, but Young and Restless viewers were never all that convinced that Newman was really dead. When Chloe returned to Genoa City a few months back and then took responsibility for Adam’s death, it seemed that perhaps the writers really were ready to commit to keeping this character dead. However, it looks like that’s not the case after all.

Any Young and Restless viewers who have continued to follow Muhney via Twitter know that he has made plenty of references to Y&R in recent months and his followers felt certain he was hinting about a return to Genoa City. At the very least, it sure looked like Michael wanted to see it happen. According to the latest Young and Restless spoilers from TV Overmind, however, the show has decided that they are absolutely not bringing Muhney back as Newman.

Guess where I was auditioning today? A post shared by Jason Gerhardt (@jasongerhardt) on Jun 3, 2015 at 3:26pm PDT

There have been some rumors swirling about actors who might be in the running to take over as Adam. Celeb Dirty Laundry suggests that Jason Gerhardt and Jason-Shane Scott may have both auditioned for the Newman gig, although they do both have some prior soap experience. Gerhardt played Cooper “Coop” Barrett on General Hospital, and he later went on to play Zack Kilmer on Mistresses.

Scott played Will Rappaport on One Life to Live and more recently played Brad on The Bay. If the Young and Restless spoilers detailing that the series is intent on avoiding soap actors is true, then it would seem that neither of these actors quite fits the bill. Whichever actor does get the nod has big shoes to fill, given how popular both Muhney and Hartley ended up being in the role. Will Y&R viewers accept a storyline that brings Adam Newman back from the dead again with yet another actor playing the character?

No Young and Restless spoilers regarding the timeline or specific storyline connected to Adam’s return have emerged as of yet. Some viewers suspected that with all of the recent references to Adam, both with Chloe’s return and Victor’s book project, plus Chelsea finding happiness now with Nick, resurrecting this particular Newman might be right around the corner. Stay tuned for additional Young and Restless spoilers regarding what comes next and which actor ends up snapping up this opportunity. Who do you think should take over as Adam Newman?

Working on #laborday is fine by me.First day on #husbandforchristmas in the books. "Do what you love and you'll never work a day in your life." #makingmovies A post shared by jasonshanescott (@jasonshanescott) on Sep 5, 2016 at 6:26pm PDT

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]