‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: Who Will Get Romantic In S7? [Theories]

Game of Thrones is typically known for its sensuality, more than its romance. Will that change in Game of Thrones Season 7? With winter finally arriving in the Seven Kingdoms after years of forewarning, will romance be close behind?

There are Game of Thrones spoilers that indicate it will. So which characters will be getting romantic in Game of Thrones Season 7? Let’s dig into Game of Thrones and romance in Season 7.

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7.

What Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers say about Tormund and Brienne.

They were the breakout couple of Game of Thrones Season 6, and they never even shared a kiss. When Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) caught his first glimpse of Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones Season 6 Episode 4, “The Book of the Stranger,” a million memes were born.

While Tormund’s attempt to woo the lady knight were met with a relatively cold shoulder in Game of Thrones Season 6, could that change in Game of Thrones Season 7? Spoilers have not expressly stated whether Tormund makes any progress either way.

What Game of Thrones Season 7 theories say about Brienne and Tormund.

While spoilers do not offer much insight, the first round of promotional photos from Game of Thrones Season 7 show an excited Tormund lovingly gazing at Brienne (Gwendoline Christie). Why tease Game of Thrones fans if a Tormund and Brienne romance is going nowhere? Only time will tell for certain.

What Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers say about Cersei and Jaime.

Speaking of Brienne, her best friend Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) has been involved in a longtime incestuous relationship with his sister Cersei (Lena Headey), the newly established Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. Despite Game of Thrones fans speculating that Jaime was displeased with his sister following her actions in Game of Thrones Season 6 and that a breakup was in the offing, all appears to be well between the twins in Game of Thrones Season 7.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the first official images from Game of Thrones Season 7 show a protective Jaime, standing at his sister’s side, as she sits on the Iron Throne. For further proof the Lannister siblings’ relationship will be unshakable in Game of Thrones Season 7, look no further than actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s recent interview with Mashable.

The actor who plays Jaimie Lannister on the HBO series weighed in on Jaime’s relationship with Cersei in Game of Thrones Season 7, telling Mashable the following.

“I think he’s committed to his sister. I don’t think any romantic — even if there are — I mean clearly [he and Brienne] have emotional responses when they’re together — but they would never, I don’t think he allows that to get into his mind or to act on it at all.”

With Jaime totally dedicated to his sister, does this further enhance the chances of a Brienne, Tormund romance in Game of Thrones Season 7? Stay tuned.

What Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers and theories say about Missandei and Grey Worm.

Romance has been brewing between Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) and Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) for some time on Game of Thrones, and it is said to finally reach its boiling point in Game of Thrones Season 7.

According to Watchers on the Wall, Missandei and Grey Worm will fully realize their passion for one another in Game of Thrones Season 7. Missandei and Grey Worm are one of the few couples confirmed to finally take their relationship to a new level in Season 7.

There is no word on the aftermath of their get-together, but Game of Thrones fans are likely to see the couple enjoy a bit of happiness. They have certainly waited long enough for it. According to Winter is Coming, Missandei and Grey Worm will even exchange gifts, possibly celebrating the next step in their relationship in Game of Thrones Season 7.

What Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers and theories say about Daenerys and Jon Snow.

Now it is time to venture back to romance between blood relations, this time with Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. Winter is Coming has confirmed, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) will finally meet in Game of Thrones Season 7, which has sent some Game of Thrones fans into theory overdrive.

Since the confirmation, theories have flown that the long-lost Targaryens will embark on a romance in Game of Thrones Season 7. Unlike the Lannister siblings, as of Game of Thrones Season 6, Jon Snow and Daenerys are not aware they are related.

Will they get romantically involved before they do? The only thing Game of Thrones spoilers have been able to confirm concerning a possible romance between Jon Snow and Daenerys is that they will meet in Game of Thrones Season 7. They will also leave each other’s company on good terms, according to Winter is Coming. Whether that turns into anything romantic will have to wait and be seen in Game of Thrones Season 7.

What Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers say about Tyrion.

While Game of Thrones Season 6 concluded with Tyrion single that has not kept some fans from hoping that will change in Game of Thrones Season 7.

Unfortunately, there have been no spoilers that indicate Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) will embark on a romance in Game of Thrones Season 7. But do Game of Thrones Season 7 theories point to a more optimistic conclusion?

What Game of Thrones Season 7 theories say about Tyrion’s romantic prospects.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it is possible that Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Tyrion could be an endgame couple on Game of Thrones. With Winter is Coming confirming that Jon Snow will reunite with his one-time brother-in-law in Game of Thrones Season 7, it stands to reason the new King in the North might discuss his sister’s marital status with Tyrion.

Find out if they do in Game of Thrones Season 7. Watch to see how romances unfold in Westeros when Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres July 16 on HBO.

[Featured Image by Helen Sloan/HBO]