Intel To Unveil Newfangled VR Games Next Month

Intel is all set to show off its VR expertise to gamers next month.

On June 12, Intel will host its first E3 press conference at the Theatre at Ace Hotel.

In a press release issued by the company, Intel stated that it is all set to demonstrate the latest in gaming, revealing exciting news and previews across games, virtual reality and e-sports.

With more than 1.2 billion PC gamers worldwide, the PC platform continues to be the top choice for the best gaming experiences. Presented by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), E3 is the world’s premier event for computer, video and mobile games.

In addition to the E3 press conference, Intel will serve as the presenting sponsor for the third annual PC Gaming Show, offering back-to-back press briefings on June 12 to highlight the innovations Intel is helping drive across the industry with key partners.

As the leader in making incredible gaming and VR experiences possible with the 7thGeneration Intel Core processor, and with its decade-long history in esports with Intel Extreme Masters (IEM), Intel will reveal where the PC gaming industry is headed next.

PC Gaming Show

The PC Gaming Show returns to E3 this year for its third event, with Intel as its presenting sponsor. The event will be hosted by PC fan-favorite, Sean “Day[9]” Plottand will showcase exclusive announcements, trailers and discussion from many of the most exciting developers and projects on the platform. To view the live stream, tune in at twitch.tv/pcgamer.

Intel Drone Light Shows

Intel continues to expand the use cases for drone technology, including a novel approach to entertainment through drone light shows. Introduced less than a year ago, the Intel Shooting Star drone for light shows has dazzled audiences worldwide with its capabilities, innovation and animations in the sky.

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich recently shared the latest technology fueling the growth of autonomous applications for unmanned systems.

During his presentation, Krzanich introduced new and upcoming commercial drone capabilities that demonstrate the potential of Intel technology. From commercial products like the Intel Falcon 8+ System and the MAVinci Sirius Pro System, to Intel Shooting Star drone light shows for entertainment, Intel has a range of solutions for the drone ecosystem.

Intel will be collaborating with Airbus to leverage Intel drone platforms for automating aircraft inspection purposes.

Meanwhile, on the deep learning from Intel has tied up with Microsoft.

Microsoft Azure CTO Mark Russinovich recently disclosed major advances in Microsoft’s hyperscale deployment of Intel field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs). According to the company’s press release, these advances have resulted in the industry’s fastest public cloud network, and new technology for acceleration of Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) that replicate “thinking” in a manner that’s conceptually similar to that of the human brain.

“From our early work accelerating Bing search using FPGAs added to the Intel Xeon processor-based servers, to this new Hardware Microservices model that underlies the Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) infrastructure that Mark discussed yesterday afternoon, Microsoft is continuing to invest in novel hardware acceleration infrastructure using Intel FPGAs,” said Doug Burger, one of Microsoft’s Distinguished Engineers.

“Application and server acceleration requires more processing power today to handle large and diverse workloads, as well as a careful blending of low power and high performance—or performance per Watt, which FPGAs are known for,” said Dan McNamara, corporate vice president and general manager, Programmable Solutions Group, Intel. “Whether used to solve an important business problem, or decode a genomics sequence to help cure a disease, this kind of computing in the cloud, enabled by Microsoft with help from Intel FPGAs, provides a large benefit,” he added.

[Featured Image by John Locher/AP Images]