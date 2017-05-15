New Girl‘s Season 7 will be the end of the road for the Zooey Deschanel-led sitcom.

The show — starring Deschanel alongside Max Greenfield, Hannah Simone, Jake Johnson, and Lamorne Morris — was just renewed for a seventh and final season by Fox. Reportedly, Season 7 of New Girl will contain a shortened run of just eight episodes to wrap up the single-camera comedy series. The news of the show’s renewal follows a period of uncertainty for New Girl after Season 6 was rumored to be its last.

Inside sources are claiming that New Girl‘s renewal was up in the air, but it looks like Zooey (who plays teacher Jessica Christopher “Jess” Day on the sitcom) and the gang will have one final season to say goodbye. While New Girl‘s ratings had apparently been slipping since its 2011 debut, it is still said to be Fox’s longest-running live-action comedy. Will Jess, Nick, Cece, and the two Winstons go out with a bang?

Due to the apparent indecision concerning New Girl‘s Season 7 renewal, the Season 6 finale of the show was intended to be a somewhat comfortable end-point for longtime viwers. Spoiler alert for those who missed Season 6’s last episode: Jess and Nick end up together, once again, and Cece spills the beans that she’s pregnant with Winston Schmidt’s child. How will New Girl cap off the storyline for their eight final episodes?

As reported by E! News, the possibility of New Girl Season 7 was in question following the completion of Season 6. In an interview with the Daily Beast around that time, actor Jake Johnson (who portrays Nick Miller on the show) spoke about Fox’s apparent doubtfulness in allowing New Girl to return for one more season.

“Fox won’t tell us [whether the show will be renewed]. But we shot a finale where, if this was the end, the core fan base would be OK.”

Earlier this year, Johnson also tweeted about New Girl’s foggy future. In an attempt to clarify the matter for New Girl fans, the actor noted that the possibility of the show making a Season 7 return had a “50/50” chance. Thankfully for New Girl aficionados, the show will be making one last go-round on the Fox network.

Let's be clear. I have no idea if NG is coming back. I was doing an interview for #WinItAll & was asked my guess. We've been told it's 50/50 https://t.co/fxhLi7gySU — jake johnson (@MrJakeJohnson) March 12, 2017

“Let’s be clear. I have no idea if NG is coming back. I was doing an interview for Win It All and was asked my guess. We’ve been told it’s 50/50.”

As a possible further complication, Zooey Deschanel and her real-life partner, Jacob Pechenik, just had their second child together. It’s currently unclear if the new baby will affect the upcoming production on the seventh season of New Girl. As viewers will recall, actress Megan Fox began appearing in Season 5 of New Girl, seemingly subbing for Zooey while she was on maternity leave after the birth of her first child.

RELATED POSTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Arrested Development Season 5: Jason Bateman Signs On

Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Reportedly Diss Tiffani Thiessen On ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Caitlyn Jenner Overpowers Kelly Ripa? ‘Live! With Kelly’ Host Gets Repeatedly Interrupted

As a reminder of New Girl‘s strong television showing, E! News also dished out some incontrovertible stats about the show’s six-year reign. Upon it’s 2011 premiere, New Girl was one of the most popular shows on the Fox network. Even the recent Season 6 finale of New Girl made a valiant effort in its ratings.

“New Girl premiered in 2011 and was quickly became one of the year’s biggest new hits, averaging 8.22 million viewers. The season six finale brought in two million viewers.”

Even so, those two million viewers were apparently not enough for Fox to give New Girl any leeway past a final Season 7. Variety reports that New Girl “did not bring in big numbers [in] its past season,” which quite possibly contributed to the network’s order of only eight episodes to send off the show in Season 7.

Are you a fan of Zooey Deschanel’s New Girl on Fox? Are you sad to see the longtime series coming to an end after Season 7? Let us know your favorite New Girl episode or moment in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]